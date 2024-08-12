Poll: Harris narrowly edges Trump with voters on economy





U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, July 22, 2024. Harris on Monday compared her election rival Donald Trump to “predators” and “cheaters” as she attacked the first former U.S. leader to be convicted of a crime.

Erin Schaff | AFP | Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is catching up to former President Donald Trump in the number of voters who trust her handling of the economy, according to a new Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll.

The monthly survey found that 42% of voters trust Harris on economic issues, a full percentage point more than the Republican presidential nominee. That’s a razor-thin lead that falls well within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. The poll, released Sunday, was conducted among 1,001 registered voters from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5.

Other polls have shown Trump leading Harris by a wide margin on economic issues. CNBC’s latest All-America Economic Poll, for example, found that voters believe they will be better off financially under Trump than Harris, by a 2-to-1 margin.

However, the FT/Michigan Ross poll results signal a possible shift in momentum for the Democratic ticket: Last month, just 35% of voters said they approved of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy, compared with 41% for Trump.

Since Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, the vice president has reset the dynamics of the showdown with Trump, benefiting from a surge in donations, volunteers and rally attendance.

However, despite the electoral reshuffles, the economy remains a key issue for voters who consistently cite inflation and the high cost of living as their top priority in national polls.

Three weeks into her presidential campaign, Harris has yet to unveil a formal economic policy platform, although she said Saturday that one would be released in the coming days.

In the meantime, voters and donors alike are wondering how far she might depart from the current administration, which is regularly blamed for public discontent with the economy.

Among those surveyed by the FT/Michigan Ross, 60% said Harris should either break completely with Biden’s economic policies or “make major changes” to his agenda.

Trump often uses voters’ economic pessimism as a political tactic, trying to spin signs of economic danger into narratives of widespread doom and gloom, attributable to the policies of the Biden-Harris administration. For example, when markets plunged last week, reinforcing fears of an impending recession, Trump was quick to label the moment the “Kamala crash” on Truth Social.

Tying the Biden-Harris administration to voters’ pessimistic economic outlook tends to work in Trump’s favor. The FT/Michigan Ross poll found that 42% of voters said they would be “much” or “somewhat” better off in a hypothetical second Trump term, compared with 33% who said the same of Harris.

Don't miss this information from CNBC PRO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/11/harris-trump-biden-economy-poll-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos