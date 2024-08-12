Isaac Hayes' family threatens legal action against Donald Trump over use of his song at rallies | Isaac Hayes





The family of late soul and funk singer Isaac Hayes has ordered Donald Trump to stop using the Hayes-penned song “Hold On, Im Comin'” at his campaign rallies.

A letter sent to Trump and his campaign, shared by Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, threatens Trump with legal action if he continues to use the 1966 Sam & Dave song, written by Hayes and David Porter. The letter alleges copyright infringement and also demands $3 million in licensing fees related to the song's use between 2022 and 2024.

The letter, written by attorney James Walker, alleges that the Trump campaign willfully and brazenly engaged in copyright infringement and continued to use the song despite our client's repeated requests not to engage in such illegal use.

Walker claims that the song has been used so frequently that the $3 million figure is a gross underestimate. The letter also states that if no resolution is reached and legal action is then taken, the Hayes family will seek damages of $150,000 for each use of the song.

On Saturday, Hayes III wrote that Trump, who had previously been filmed dancing to “Hold On, I’m Comin,” had used the song at a rally in Montana despite being asked not to. “We will now deal with this matter very quickly. Donald Trump represents the worst in terms of integrity and class with his disrespect and sexual abuse of women and his racist rhetoric.”

In 2022, the Hayes family criticized Trump for using the song at a National Rifle Association convention, less than a week after the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of Uvalde and victims of mass shootings everywhere, they wrote.

Porter, the song's co-writer, also wrote: “I have not approved and would not approve of their use of the song for any of his projects. Hayes and Porter wrote the song as songwriters for Stax Records. Prior to Hayes' solo career, their other co-written hits included Sam & Dave's “Soul Man.”

Trump and his campaign have not commented on the threatened legal action or the alleged copyright infringement.

On Saturday, Dion rebuked Trump for using “My Heart Will Go On” at the same rally in Bozeman, Montana, but stopped short of threatening legal action. “This use is in no way authorized, and Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” a statement read. “And really, THIS song?” she added, as Trump had been widely mocked for using a song commonly associated with a sinking ship at a campaign rally.

Dion’s Titanic soundtrack ballad was the latest odd and even comical musical choice from the Trump campaign in recent years. The Smiths’ “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want,” a naked and vulnerable plea, was played at a rally in January, prompting the band’s Johnny Marr to write: I never thought this could happen. Consider this shit shut down immediately. REM’s Michael Stipe said don’t use our music or my voice for your dumb campaign charade, after the gleefully apocalyptic “Its the End of the World As We Know It (and I Feel Fine)” was used in 2015.

Many other musicians have objected to Donald Trump using their music at rallies, so much so that they have their own Wikipedia pages. Some of the most prominent include Adele, the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith. Leonard Cohen's heirs Luciano Pavarotti and George Harrison have also voiced their opposition.

Trump has frequently used Neil Young's “Rockin' in the Free World” at his rallies, prompting the Toronto-born musician to write an open letter in 2020 acknowledging he had no legal recourse to block its use but stating, “You are a disgrace to my country. Your senseless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with our friends around the world is unforgivable.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/music/article/2024/aug/12/family-of-isaac-hayes-threaten-donald-trump-with-lawsuit-over-use-of-song-in-rallies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos