India's rail network expansion continues under PM Modi's watchful eye





Eight new rail projects have been given the green light by a key government committee in India, overseen by the controversial but recently returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Indian Railways, the country's national rail operator and infrastructure management body, 900 km and 64 stations will be added to the national network. The eight approved lines: Gunupur – Therubali (73.6 km) Junagadh – Nabarangpur (116.2 km) Badampahar – Kendujhargarh (82.1 km) Bangriposi – Gorumahisani (85.6 km) Malkangiri – Pandurangpuram (via Bhadrachalam) (173.6 km) Buramara – Chakoulia (60 km) Jalna – Jalgaon (174 km) Vikramshila – Katareah (26.2 km). The ambitious construction schedule for the eight lines foresees that the projects will be completed in just six years, by 2030. Nearly $3 billion has been allocated for these projects by the Modi government. Besides passenger transport, which will always be an important consideration in a nation of over a billion citizens, the lines are designed to establish stronger logistics connections with rural areas and build India's freight network to streamline the transportation and export of goods. India's railway ministry said the work would add 143 million tonnes of freight capacity per year. While some of the new lines pass through a single state, like Badampahar to Kendujhargarh, one of the four projects located entirely within Odisha, others will connect states and regions with less existing infrastructure. The Buramara-Chakulia line, just 60 km long, will serve communities and businesses in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal in eastern India. The second longest new line, from Malkangiri to Pandurangpuram, runs through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But the longest new development, between Jalna and Jalgaon, remains entirely within Maharashtra. This particular line is hoped to boost regional tourism, according to the ministry's social media campaign. The Union Cabinet has approved Buramara-Chakulia New Rail line project. It will promote trade & commerce activities in the region.#NayiPatriNayiRaftaar#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/KFErcXglLG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 9, 2024 Like many recent extensions or developments on the Indian railway networkPrime Minister Modi has been keen to place himself at the centre of job-generating projects. Modi's face appears prominently in many of the documents shared by the Indian government. “India's rail expansion continues under PM Modi's watchful eye” was originally created and published by Railway technologya brand owned by GlobalData.

