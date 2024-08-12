Politics
Boris Johnson's return to the Telegraph, some insiders say, is a 'gimmick'
Plans announced to install Boris Johnson in leadership role The Daily Telegraph If a takeover led by a former cabinet colleague succeeds, it has been dismissed as a gimmick by insiders.
Mr Johnson has held informal preliminary talks with Nadhim Zahawi about a possible job at the right-wing newspaper publisher if an offer put together by the former chancellor is successful, Sky News reported.
Mr Zahawi has floated the idea to potential investors in his bid that Mr Johnson could become The Daily TelegraphHe is global editor-in-chief, according to the television channel.
Mr. Johnson, who now writes a column for THE Daily Mailhas already worked for The Daily Telegraph as a correspondent in Brussels and as a columnist.
Mr Zahawi, who like Mr Johnson is no longer a Conservative MP, has secured financial backing for his bid and is negotiating directly with Gulf-based IMI, which owns the majority of RedBird IMI, the body that now oversees the official auction process.
A source close to Mr Johnson insisted there had been no detailed discussions about him taking up the role. The Daily Telegraph but he did not deny that the idea had been floated.
However, the figures at The Daily Telegraph rejected the idea of Johnson's return.
An insider said: It looks more like an ambassadorial role, a gimmick to help raise money for investors and a source of income for Boris.
This is very hypothetical and, unless it is a first step towards Boris having a day-to-day editor role, it would not have much impact.
Another said: Boris still has political ambitions. A role to The Daily Telegraph could help shape the debate about the future of the Conservative Party. Does he have the attention to detail needed for a daily editorial role? Probably not.
However, the source suggested that potentially Boris' column could return The Daily Telegraph of the Daily Mail if he had a management position.
Until he became prime minister in 2019, Mr Johnson was paid $275,000. The Daily Telegraph to work 10 hours a month on opinion articles.
After leaving Westminster, Mr Johnson signed a contract with the Daily Mailworth an estimated $1 million, to write an exclusive column, starting last summer.
But with Mr Johnson also signing a deal with HarperCollins to publish his memoirs, the former prime minister appears to be saving the juiciest details of his turbulent three years in Downing Street for the book, titled Unleashedwhich is scheduled for publication in October.
Mr Johnson is expected to lead a major global publicity tour for the publication, limiting his immediate ability to take on other roles.
Last year, Mr Johnson struck a deal with GB News under which he would have presented his own series and been a regular guest on air to discuss the 2024 UK and US elections.
However, Mr Johnson has not yet taken up his post and is not expected to fulfil the contract, sources said.
Sir Paul Marshall, the hedge fund tycoon and co-founder of GB News, is set to buy The Daily Telegraph newspapers as well as The Spectator.
Mr Marshall is considered the favourite to acquire the influential weekly magazine, which has also attracted interest from Rupert Murdoch's News UK.
Former advertising mogul Lord Saatchi has received a $350 million offer to buy The Daily Telegraph rejected.
Redbird IMI seeks to recover at least $600 million from sale of The Daily Telegraph And The Spectator.
An auction is being held after a bid by RedBird IMI, a joint investment vehicle between US private equity firm Redbird and Abu Dhabi-backed vehicle International Media Investments, failed due to concerns about foreign state ownership of British newspapers.
Daily Mail Owner Lord Rothermere has withdrawn DMGT Group from the tender for The Daily Telegraphciting concerns about a possible objection from the Labour government to the purchase and the risk of a protracted regulatory process.
RedBird IMI paid about $600 million to buy the business and agreed to assume $600 million in related debt, as part of a deal with receivers set to take over the Barclay family-owned Telegraph Media Group.
Mr Zahawi and Mr Johnson have been contacted for comment.
I is owned by Harmsworth Media, a division of DMGT which also contains New scientist magazine and enjoys complete editorial independence.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
