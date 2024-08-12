Issac Hayes' family threatens to sue Donald Trump over rally music





Getty Images

Isaac Hayes was one of the most prolific and successful soul musicians of the 1960s and 1970s.

The family of late soul singer Isaac Hayes has ordered Donald Trump to stop playing the star's song “Hold On, I'm Coming” at his campaign rallies.

A letter sent to Trump and his team, and shared by Hayes' son on social media, threatens to sue the former US president if he does not comply with the order by August 16.

The family is also seeking $3 million ($2.4 million) in licensing fees for the campaign's repeated use of the song between 2022 and 2024.

The song, made famous by soul duo Sam and Dave, is a regular feature at Trump rallies, often played before and after his speeches.

Hayes wrote the song in 1966 with Dave Porter, while he was a songwriter at Stax Records. He went on to win a Grammy and an Oscar in his own right, with hits like Shaft and Walk On By.

In their legal letter, Hayes' family claims they “repeatedly asked” Trump to stop using the song. They then cite 134 occasions when the campaign still ran.

Their lawyer, James Walker, claimed that the Trump campaign had “willfully and brazenly engaged in copyright infringement.”

Getty Images

Isaac Hayes' son says he opposes Trump's 'racist rhetoric'.

He then demanded that the campaign remove all videos containing the song and issue a full statement acknowledging that Hayes' family did not “authorize, endorse or permit” the use of his music.

Walker added that the $3 million settlement being sought is a “greatly discounted” figure, due to how often the campaign played Hold On, I'm Coming.

The letter also stated that if no resolution was reached and legal action was taken, the Hayes family would seek damages of $150,000 per use of the song, or more than $20 million ($15.7 million).

The Trump campaign has yet to respond to the letter or the threat of legal action.

The Hayes family had previously criticized Trump for playing “Hold On, I’m Coming” at a National Rifle Association convention less than a week after the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 people.

“Our condolences go out to the victims and families of Uvalde and to victims of mass shootings everywhere,” they wrote at the time.

Porter, the song's co-writer, also wrote: “I have not and will not approve of them using the song for their own purposes.”

Meanwhile, Sam Porter, who performed the hit original recording, objected to Barack Obama using the song in his 2008 presidential campaign.

“I did not agree to support you for the highest office in our country,” he said in a statement at the time.

“My vote is a very private matter between me and the ballot box,” he added.

Artists' demonstrations are multiplying

On Sunday, Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, explained his objections to the Trump campaign.

“Donald Trump embodies a lack of integrity and class, not only through his continued use of my father’s music without permission, but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This behavior will no longer be tolerated and we will take swift action to put an end to it.”

Getty Images

Trump played the song written by Hayes just this weekend

The Hayes family is the latest in a long line of musicians to complain about the Trump campaign.

The Beatles, Neil Young, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Sinead O'Connor and Aerosmith are among the artists who have ordered the politician to cease all activity.

In fact, the list of artists who protested is so long that the topic has its own Wikipedia page.

On Saturday, Celine Dion's team also protested the use of her song My Heart Will Go On at a rally in Montana.

“This use is in no way authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” a statement read.

“And really, THIS song?” he added, referring to the fact that the track was recorded for the film Titanic, on a sinking ship.

However, musicians have had only limited success in preventing politicians from using their music.

In the United States, campaigns must obtain a political entity license from music rights organization BMI, which gives them access to more than 20 million songs to use at their rallies.

Artists and publishers can request to have their music removed from the list, but it seems organizers rarely check the database to make sure they have permission.

They don't care as much about artists' rights as you'd like them to, said Larry Iser, a lawyer who represented Jackson Browne when he sued Republican candidate John McCain over one of his songs in a 2008 ad. (The case was later settled.)

“It’s not just the Trump campaign,” Iser told Billboard magazine. “Most political campaigns are not very keen on removing the song.”

Cases rarely, if ever, go to court – with both sides usually backing down after a flurry of legal letters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/crmw77w1707o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos