PM Modi to meet Paris Olympics participants on Independence Day in Delhi





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics on August 15, Independence Day. PM Modi is expected to meet the contingent around 1 pm after the Independence Day ceremony. India Today has learnt that the full Indian contingent of 117 athletes is expected to be present on August 15 for the ceremony. The Prime Minister, after his morning formalities, will meet the athletes who brought home 6 medals for India from the Olympics. The Prime Minister has already spoken to the medallists on the phone right after their exploits in Paris. He has also extended his support to the athletes who missed out on the podium. Modi had tweeted his support for wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified from her last bout in the women's 50kg category after failing to make the required weight. Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are the pride of India and an inspiration to every Indian. Today's setback hurts me. I wish words could express the sense of despair I feel. At the same time, I know you embody resilience. It has always been the case… Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024 Paris 2024 Olympics: Full coverage | Medal count INDIA AT THE PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES India's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been marked by a mix of successes and failures. The Indian contingent ended their Paris Olympics with 6 medals to their name. After a tough time for the fans, the Indian contingent returned with 5 bronze medals and a silver, falling just short of their all-time best medal tally – which was achieved at the previous Olympics in Tokyo. India's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been marked by a mix of successes and disappointments. The country's athletes have shown resilience and determination, but the overall medal count has not lived up to the expectations set by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. India was expected to break the 10-medal barrier at these Olympics, but with several athletes finishing fourth, that has not quite been the case. The country's athletics team, led by Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, was a highlight of the competition. Chopra won India's only medal in athletics with a silver in the javelin throw, creating history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in athletics at the Olympics. The Indian shooting contingent also made significant progress. Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. She then won another medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single Olympics. In hockey, India bid farewell to PR Sreejesh by beating Spain 2-1 to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. It was the first time that India had won back-to-back medals for the first time since 1972. Harmanpreet Singh scored twice after India trailed in the competition to clinch victory and win his record 13th hockey medal at the Olympics. In table tennis, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula made notable strides. Batra became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics, while Akula joined her in the round of 16. Despite these achievements, India's campaign was also marked by difficult moments and setbacks. Several Indian athletes finished just outside the podium, leaving fans with a sense of uncertainty and dashed hopes. Published by: Kingshuk Kusari Published on: August 12, 2024

