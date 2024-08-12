Trump returns to X ahead of virtual interview with Elon Musk





The Democratic National Committee today announced its first investment of the presidential cycle in its Democrats Abroad affiliate, underscoring the fact that even top party officials believe the 2024 election could come down to exceptionally narrow margins.

The $600,000 outlay, shared first with NBC News, is intended to register some of the millions of eligible voters who live abroad and ensure they comply with state-specific, often complicated or cumbersome rules on how and when to vote by mail while living abroad. Half of the investment has already been allocated.

“We are thrilled to have received the support of the DNC at this point in the election cycle,” said Democrats Abroad Chair Martha McDevitt-Pugh. “Americans abroad are early voters and should request our ballots every year we want to vote. Getting ready to vote starts now.”

DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau added that the 2024 race will be won on margins and that every vote counts.

Democrats are leaving no stone unturned and are investing heavily in our party abroad to ensure every American citizen has a voice in this election, Lau said. We will win this election by engaging voters inside and outside the United States, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to leaving no stone unturned.

The party is particularly interested in voters in key states. The party estimates that there are 1.6 million Americans living abroad, including many military personnel, who are eligible to vote in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

