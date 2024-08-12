New Vietnamese Communist Party leader expected to visit China next week | WIBQ The Talk Station





HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese leader To Lam will visit China next week, his first foreign trip since being appointed general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in early August, three officials familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move would confirm close ties between the two communist neighbors, which have enjoyed well-developed economic and trade relations despite occasional disputes over borders in the energy-rich South China Sea, a crucial trade waterway that Beijing claims almost in its entirety, angering several countries in the region. Mr. Lam, who is also the Southeast Asian nation’s president, plans to arrive in China on Aug. 18. He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other officials over the next two days, two Vietnamese officials and a Hanoi-based diplomat said, declining to be identified because the trip has not been officially announced. The Chinese and Vietnamese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment. President of the Republic since May, Lam, 67, has already visited Laos and Cambodia, like his predecessors. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited Hanoi in June, and spoke with him on the phone last week after his appointment as party leader. It would be his first overseas trip since he was appointed party chief on August 3, following the death of longtime party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong two weeks earlier. The country has no supreme leader, but the late Trong consolidated power in the hands of the party chief. Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden both congratulated Lam after she was named party chief, with some investors in the regional industrial hub seeing her ascension to the top job as a potential way to end recent political turbulence that has slowed projects and reforms. Lam, a general and former public security minister, could step down as president in the coming months, likely when parliament convenes for a regular session in October, several Vietnamese and foreign officials said. This would come after the annual United Nations General Assembly in September, which Lam would attend as Vietnam's president, two officials said, noting that during that trip he would also meet with President Biden. All of Vietnam's top posts will be up for election again in 2026, when the country's parliament completes its five-year term, with many analysts and diplomats seeing Lam as currently best placed to retain the party leadership. (Reporting by Hanoi editorial staff; additional reporting by Beijing editorial staff; editing by Jacqueline Wong)

