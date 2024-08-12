Donald Trump is using his Twitter account again. This time for advertising.





Twitter banned Donald Trump in 2021. Elon Musk reinstated him in 2022. But he has only posted once since. Trump is now running a Twitter ad that appears to be from his account. Note: Musk is scheduled to conduct an interview with Trump on Twitter/X on Monday night.

Thank you for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. Download the app

By clicking “Sign Up”, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time by visiting our Preferences page or clicking “unsubscribe” at the bottom of the email.

Welcome to Twitter, Donald Trump.

In a way, it's a welcome return, I suppose: The former president who was banned from Twitter in 2021, then reinstated by Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, in 2022, and who has tweeted only once since then, has posted from his account again.

But this time, he pays to do it.

Or, more precisely: The Trump campaign appears to be using Trump's account to post an ad on the service, which Musk has renamed “X.” That ad was posted early Monday morning and has been viewed more than 14 million times as of this writing:

This article is available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. Have an account? Sign in.

Are you in a better situation today than when I was president?

Our economy is in ruins. Our border has been erased. We are a nation in decline.

Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT again! #TrumpOnX

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

This is the first time I’ve seen a message from Trump’s Twitter account since July 2023, when he posted his mugshot. Before and since, he has confined his signature rants to Truth Social, the Twitter clone he launched in February 2022. (After this article was published, Trump’s account tweeted again: this time, posting a campaign-style video that wasn’t labeled an ad.)

When Truth Social launched, Trump agreed not to post on any other social media platform for at least six hours after posting on his own service.

It's unclear whether that deal has changed. I've reached out to Twitter and the Trump campaign for comment.

What I can say is that while the posts may sound like Donald Trump posts, they don’t sound like “real” Donald Trump posts, the off-the-cuff, sometimes random, often hard to parse, often provocative posts he used to do on Twitter all the time. And the stuff he still does on Truth Social now, like on Sunday, when he accused Kamala Harris’ campaign of somehow “faking” crowds at its events using AI.

The early Twitter posts, on the other hand, seem to fit the type of Trump his campaign wants to see. They are closer to what the campaign itself is posting on Twitter.

The timing seems pretty specific: Trump is scheduled to appear on the platform Monday night at 8 p.m. ET for an interview with Musk, who has endorsed Trump and donated to a pro-Trump political action committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-twitter-account-tweets-ad-campaign-musk-2024-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos