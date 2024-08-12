Pakistan arrests former intelligence chief





The Pakistani military has arrested the former head of its powerful spy agency, Faiz Hameed, and started proceedings against him, making him the first spy chief to face a court martial in Pakistan's 77-year history.

The military said Monday that Hameed, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence agency, was accused of violating the terms of his retirement from the armed forces and faced additional charges over his involvement in a land development issue.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the process of General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been taken into military custody, the army said.

Pakistan's military has ruled the country for half of its post-independence history, and its powerful intelligence service retains considerable influence over domestic policy.

Senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party have claimed for years that Hameed, who headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021, had close ties to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan while both were in power.

They also claimed that Hameed orchestrated the downfall of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2018. He denied both charges.

Analysts say it is rare for high-ranking generals to face prosecution.

In an apparent show of bravado, shortly after the army's statement was released, the ruling party tweeted a photo of Sharif with the caption, “I leave my decision to Allah!”

Hameed rose to international fame after he was seen on video drinking tea with the Taliban at Kabul's Serena Hotel shortly after the militant group seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, a sign of the ISI's ties to the group that has fought the United States and its allies.

The military appears to be making an example of Faiz, showing that it takes responsibility seriously, even when it involves one of its own, said Michael Kugelman, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington, DC.

Sending this message to Pakistanis is strategic these days, as we are living in a time when anti-army sentiment is very strong among the public.

But Faiz's closeness to Imran Khan is evident. This may be a case of accountability being used as a pretext to send a tough message to Khan's allies, including those in the military.

In the land development case, Hameed is accused of ordering a raid on the office of a housing society executive and other abuses of power while in office.

A written order issued during a November 2023 hearing in the case against Hameed said the allegations against him, which date back to 2017, are of an extremely serious nature and, if proven true, would undoubtedly bring disgrace to the reputation of the federal government, the armed forces, the ISI and the Pakistan Rangers. [paramilitary law-enforcement body]therefore, they cannot be left unattended.

