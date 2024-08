Boris Johnson speaks out on Telegraph's role in Zahawi venture

Boris Johnson has been approached to take an executive role at the Telegraph as part of a bid by Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor. The former prime minister was asked by Zahawi whether he would like to become global editor-in-chief of the title after it was sold by a joint venture backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, vice president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. Zahawi has approached potential investors, including the billionaire Reuben brothers, property tycoons, to drum up interest in a possible $600m bid for the Telegraph after the government blocked an Abu Dhabi-led deal for the newspaper. Zahawi was chancellor under Johnson CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES The RedBird IMI consortium has bought debt guaranteed by the newspaper, its sister title The Spectator and other Barclay family business interests have reached an agreement to repay $1.2 billion owed to Lloyds Banking Group by Barclays, the former owners. The vehicle had hoped to convert the debt into equity, but its deal was blocked by new legislation banning foreign powers from owning newspapers and news magazines. Robey's bankers Warshaw and Raine have been appointed to hold an auction of the Telegraph and Spectator to recover funding provided by RedBird IMI. It is understood the joint venture is seeking to recoup its $600 million investment. Johnson also appears not to have confirmed his interest in the role suggested by Zahawi. Sky News The first report noted Zahawi's approach to the former prime minister. Bidders for some or all of the titles include private equity firms and media organisations such as Belgium's Mediahuis. Alternatively, RedBird Capital could decide to move forward with a bid, acquiring RedBird IMI, which is a joint venture between the US private equity firm and Mansours International Media Investments. Sir Paul Marshall, the hedge fund boss who owns a stake in GB News, is in advanced talks over a deal to buy The Spectator. DMGT, the owner of the Daily Mail, pulled out of the auction last month amid concerns the deal would be blocked by a lengthy competition investigation. The company also said new government rules on foreign state-linked investors buying British newspapers were too restrictive and could limit our ability to raise capital for our newspaper publishing and other media businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/article/boris-johnson-sounded-out-over-telegraph-role-in-zahawi-venture-2pkhx2s9h The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos