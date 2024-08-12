Paris Olympics: PM Modi hails athletes' efforts as India returns home with 6 medals





After the Paris Olympics, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian athletes for their efforts and wished them well for the future. He stressed that every Indian is proud of the athletes who gave their best. “As the Paris Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games,” Modi said in a message on X. — narendramodi (@narendramodi) “All the athletes gave their best and every Indian is proud of them. We wish our sporting heroes the best for their future endeavours,” the Prime Minister said. Paris Olympics: India returns with 6 medals, 1 silver and 5 bronze

Team India The Paris Olympics concluded its campaign with a total of six medals: one silver and five bronze. A contingent of 117 athletes represented India in various events. The nation ranked 71st in the medal table, while the United States topped the rankings with 126 medals. Manu Bhaker kicked off India's medal haul by winning bronze in shooting, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. She created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics, after winning bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale also contributed to the tally by clinching a bronze medal in shooting. The Indian men's hockey team matched their success at the Tokyo Olympics by clinching a bronze medal in Paris. Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men's javelin throw, becoming the most decorated Indian individual Olympian.

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat added another bronze medal, becoming the youngest Indian Olympic medallist. Despite these feats, India suffered several setbacks, narrowly missing out on six potential medals. Renowned athletes like Lakshya Sen, Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker finished fourth in their events, and Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in a historic final added to the disappointment.

India participated in 69 medal events in 16 sports at the Games, including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis. India has won 41 Olympic medals to date. The country's Olympic journey began with Norman Pritchard's two silver medals at the 1900 Paris Olympics. KD Jadhav was the first individual athlete from independent India to win an Olympic medal, clinching bronze in wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Karnam Malleswari later became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal with her performance in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Agency contributions

