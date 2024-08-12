Donald Trump's Ego Can't Take Being Beaten By Kamala Harris | Robert Reich





As the Harris-Walz team soars (polls already show Kamala Harris leading), Trump is dying of laughter.

His ego can't take it. He can't stand up to a black woman who beats him hands down.

Last Thursday, after 10 days of nonstop news about Harris, Trump was desperate for attention. He held a press conference that delivered no news, except for Trump’s absurd claim that his Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Mall was larger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech in 1963. (King’s speech drew 250,000 people to the Mall. Trump’s rally drew 53,000, according to the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.)

Martin Luther King Jr.'s rally also led to the signing of the Civil Rights Act. Trump's rally led to a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Why would Trump want to remind anyone of what he did on January 6th?

He can’t help it. He keeps repeating that the 2020 election was stolen, even though that claim turns off independent voters and does nothing to advance his case against Harris.

Over the weekend, he posted a link to a 2021 document questioning the security of Georgia voting machines. At a campaign stop in Georgia the previous Saturday, Trump attacked Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of whom were reelected in 2022 despite Trump’s vocal opposition.

Why is Trump attacking Georgia Republican leaders instead of Harris? Because Trump will never forgive Kemp and Raffensperger for not joining his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State.

Trump told the crowd that Kemp was a bad guy, a disloyal man and a very average governor, adding that if it wasn't for me, he wouldn't be your governor. I think everybody knows that.

Trump's rant against Kemp is particularly absurd because he needs Kemp's organization in Georgia to help him in the race against Harris.

Why does Trump continue to say the 2020 election was stolen? That claim cost Republicans two Senate seats in Georgia's January 2021 special election because it depressed turnout among Republicans who thought their ballots wouldn't count.

When Trump talks about Harris, he is unable to focus on policies on which he might attack her, such as the southern border, and he harps on racist tropes such as whether she is really black.

He mispronounces his name and attacks him with ideological platitudes, as he did last Friday at a rally in Montana when he proclaimed that America could not survive four more years of this lunatic, bumbling communist.

Trump's ego was so bruised by the huge turnout at Harris' rallies that he is now claiming they are fake.

In several posts on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, he claimed that the huge crowd that gathered at his Detroit-area rally had been simulated by AI. It didn’t exist, he wrote. There was no one there.

ignore newsletter promotion

Sign up to follow Robert Reich

Get Robert Reich's latest columns delivered straight to your inbox

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

On Wednesday, he complained that:

If Kamala has 1,000 people at a rally, the press goes crazy and talks about the size of the rally – and they pay for their crowd. When I have a rally and 100,000 people show up, the fake news doesn't talk about it, they refuse to mention the size of the crowd. Fake news is the enemy of the people!

None of this has anything to do with how Harris would govern America or whether she would be a good president, of course, but Trump seems unable to separate his fragile ego from his attempt to seek attention and revenge rather than get elected president.

He attacks everything and everyone. After the New York Times published a story a few days ago about the worst three weeks of his campaign, Trump exploded against what he called the bankrupt New York Times, a corrupt newspaper run by a group of radical left-wing lunatics, which is losing readers at a record rate.

He makes up things that have absolutely nothing to do with Harris or Walz, like a scary helicopter ride with Willy Brown from California that never happened.

Trump is in trouble because the attention and positive energy generated by Harris and Walz has threatened his ego to the point where he can’t focus directly on his opponent. So he falls back on the size of Harris’s crowd relative to his own, on his race, on the stolen election, on his grievances against Republicans who didn’t support him, and on the New York Times.

Trump's anger has worked for him in the past, but it doesn't work against Harris and Walz, because they follow a model fueled by enthusiasm and hope rather than resentment and narcissism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/aug/12/donald-trumps-ego-cannot-handle-being-trounced-by-kamala-harris The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos