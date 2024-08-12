Imran Khan warns of street protests if govt refuses to implement reserved seats verdict





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Monday warned that his party would launch street protests if the government refused to implement the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats or extend the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“If the government does not accept the decision regarding specific seats and tries to grant extension to Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, then we will protest,” Khan said in an informal conversation with reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan also said he had never asked his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to lead a street movement. “I understood that the country's economy is in bad shape, we should not protest,” he said.

On July 12, the Supreme Court declared Khan's party eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies, giving it new life in the legislature by declaring it a parliamentary party.

Khan's PTI was not allowed to field candidates in the February 8 general elections as it was deprived of its symbol, the cricket bat, due to the failure of intra-party elections. However, independent candidates supported by the PTI won more seats than any other party in the National Assembly. However, a post-election deal between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party did not allow Khan to return to power.

Khan, 71, warned that the government wanted to amend the constitution so that it could extend the chief justice's term by ignoring Supreme Court rulings and threatened that this would lead to widespread protests.

Comparing Pakistan's situation to Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina, Khan said the current political climate was not good. “Our conditions are worse than Bangladesh,” he said.

He also said that the ousted Bangladeshi prime minister had appointed his chief of staff, chief justice and police chiefs while sidelining opposition parties. He drew parallels between these events and Pakistan, saying that “these events have taken place and are taking place in Pakistan as well.” Khan condemned the alleged electoral fraud, saying the government feared it would be exposed and was trying to appoint its judges to the courts to avoid the scrutiny that comes with reopening constituencies.

He warned that the nation was on high alert and there was a risk of widespread unrest if these issues were not addressed.

He also criticised the government for its handling of the May 9 incidents last year and for unleashing a crackdown on PTI workers and leaders under false pretexts.

“The same people who stole the footage of May 9 are responsible for the events of that day,” Khan said.

Published on August 12, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/imran-khan-warns-to-launch-street-protests-if-govt-refuses-to-implement-verdict-on-reserved-seats-3147841

