Trump Considers Suing Justice Department Over Mar-a-Lago Raid, Prosecution





A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has filed a legal notice announcing that his client plans to sue the Justice Department and the FBI for $115 million for alleged “malicious political prosecution” and “abuse of process.”

The opinion, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News on Monday, baselessly accuses Justice Department leadership and special counsel Jack Smith of carrying out a “malicious political prosecution designed to influence an election outcome to prevent President Trump from winning reelection,” a frequent accusation Trump makes online and at campaign events.

“This malicious prosecution has led President Trump to spend tens of millions of dollars defending the case and his reputation,” Trump’s lawyer, Daniel Z. Epstein, wrote in a notice of complaint against the department. Epstein is a former Trump White House lawyer who is now vice president of America First Legal, the law firm founded by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

The filing alleges impropriety in the FBI's court-approved search of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate in August 2022, as well as Trump's subsequent indictment over the dozens of sensitive classified documents that agents discovered during the search. Trump had pleaded not guilty.

Documents seized during the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 30, 2022. Justice Department via AP filing

The filing, which was first reported by Fox News, says the search violated “well-established protocol” involving former presidents and cites a social media post by Trump after the search indicating the government could have had the records “at any time.”

“All they had to do was ask,” the Truth Social post reads. The filing does not mention multiple requests from the National Archives and the Justice Department for Trump to turn over the documents. The Justice Department had also issued a subpoena for the documents in May 2022, and a Trump lawyer signed a statement saying they had all been turned over by June of that year. The search warrant was executed after investigators were told they had been misled.

The notice of claim maintains that the Justice Department's “process” was “unconstitutional.”

The report said Smith “brought an unlawful criminal charge” stemming from the July raid, and the case was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last month. Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the position, dismissed the case on the grounds that Smith’s appointment as special counsel and the funding of her investigation were unlawful.

Other federal judges have rejected similar arguments involving former special prosecutors. Smith has appealed Cannon's decision.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump's campaign, said the move was part of Trump's fight against the weaponized Justice Department and that the criminal case against Trump “should be immediately dropped in order to bring unity to our nation.”

Trump’s notice is a necessary step in filing most civil damages claims against the government. There is no specific deadline for a response, but if a plaintiff has not received a final decision within six months of filing the request, they can take that silence as a denial and file a lawsuit. The filing suggests the suit would be filed in the same Florida district where Cannon sits.

The claim was signed on August 7, one day before the second anniversary of the search. The claim form states that failure to fully complete this form or provide requested documentation within two years of the date the claim was filed may render your claim invalid.

The filing states that Trump is seeking “$15 million in actual damages for his legal fees defending the special counsel’s proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.” It’s unclear how much of that money comes from Trump personally. NBC News has previously reported that Trump appeared to be using money from a political action committee for his legal fees.

He is also seeking $100 million in punitive damages.

In an ongoing appeal of the $83 million defamation verdict that writer E. Jean Carroll awarded against Trump, her lawyers have argued that the verdict should be reduced in part because the punitive damages award is about four times the compensatory damages award. The amount he is seeking in this case is more than six times the compensatory damages award.

It is unclear what would happen to the suit if Trump were re-elected president in November, and whether he would be able to order the Justice Department to pay what he is demanding.

