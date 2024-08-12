Politics
China proposes reforms to speed up PLA modernization
Publication date: 23-July-2024
Author: Jon GrevattBangkok
Key points
- The Chinese Communist Party has proposed a series of new reforms for the PLA
- The measures aim to accelerate military modernization and eradicate corruption
The Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for a series of military reforms to support the continued development of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The reforms were announced in a resolution issued by the CPC on July 21 as part of its broader plans to boost the country's economy and strengthen national security.
The CCP has said the reforms will support the PLA’s goal of achieving what Beijing calls military development by 2027, the PLA’s 100th anniversary. That goal is seen by Beijing as a key step toward further modernization goals in 2035 and mid-century. The reforms are also part of an accelerated campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also CCP general secretary, to root out corruption within the PLA.
We must maintain the [CPC’s] The CPC said it should exercise absolute leadership over the PLA and fully implement the strategy of strengthening the military through reforms to provide a solid guarantee for realizing the goal of the PLA centenary in 2027 and modernizing national defense and the armed forces.
Janes Defence Budgets predicts that China's total defence spending will reach the equivalent of nearly $358 billion by 2030. (Janes Defence Budgets)
The reforms cover three areas of activity: military-civilian integration, PLA institutions for military leadership and management, and joint operations.
Reforms aimed at deepening military-civilian integration are closely linked to Beijing's long-standing military-civilian fusion (MCF) strategy, which aims to boost advances in military capabilities through modern and relevant civilian technologies.
The CCP resolution calls for reforms to be undertaken in China's vast defense research and development (R&D) and industrial institutions to support military-civilian integration. The resolution says these reforms will be geared toward supporting the needs of the PLA.
We will improve mechanisms for submitting and reporting on defence-related military requirements and strengthen military-civilian alignment, the resolution says.[s] The scientific, technological and industrial systems related to defense will be deepened in order to modernize the layout of these areas.
Reforms aimed at integrating the civil and military sectors will also impact China's military procurement system and related research and development, and aim to increase the involvement of the Chinese private sector in defense. These reforms also aim to improve coordination between air, sea, land and other technological domains.
We will refine the arms and equipment procurement system, develop reward mechanisms for military product design, and modernize our arms and equipment management system, the CPC resolution said.
We will improve the coordination mechanisms for standards between the military and civilian sectors. We will better coordinate development and management in aerospace, military trade and other fields.
The reforms to strengthen PLA leadership aim to enhance professionalism and loyalty, according to the CPC resolution. We will refine consultation and evaluation mechanisms for major decisions, develop new approaches to strategic management and improve the military governance system, he added. Reforms will also be carried out in military academies as well as PLA-affiliated enterprises, he added.
Reforms aimed at strengthening joint operations between PLA forces will focus on command functions and the creation of new domain forces with new combat capabilities, the CPC said. We will optimize the composition of command centers for joint operations in the theater and improve the configuration of commands for joint task force operations. We will better coordinate the development and application of the networked information system, the resolution said.
China's military-civil fusion strategy aims to support the development of military technologies, including drones such as the CH-4B (pictured), produced by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). (Janes/Patrick Allen)
The new reforms follow the introduction in July of new rules governing PLA audits. The rules, which give the Chinese government the legal basis to conduct audits of the PLA's financial activities, were promulgated by the Central Military Commission (CMC), of which Xi is also chairman.
According to the government, the regulations cover the purchase and maintenance of weapons and logistics; research and development spending; the management, use, storage and disposal of military equipment and materials; and the authenticity, legitimacy and effectiveness of military-run businesses.
Announcing the regulations, China's official Xinhua news agency said they aimed to ensure a high level of military professionalism. [The regulations] are of great significance to ensuring high-quality development of national defense and military construction, Xinhua reported.
|
