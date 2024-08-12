Narendra Modi shuns Naga issue: NSCN-IM

New Delhi: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Isak Muivah) on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of shunning the Naga issue as the incumbent government at the Centre is yet to utter a word on the final solution of their decade-long peace talks.

The harsh truth is that Narendra Modi is running away from the Naga issue as he is yet to utter a word as he begins his third term as Prime Minister, NSCN(IM) said in its latest mouthpiece Nagalim Voice.

He said that when the framework agreement was formally signed, Prime Minister Modi was very enthusiastic about resolving the Naga political issue, the longest running political movement in South Asia.

Apart from making the world's voice heard during the live telecast of the signing ceremony of the political agreement, Modi called the leaders of all major political parties in India to let them know that he had gone ahead of them in resolving the Naga issue. But in reality, it turned out that he just wanted to take credit in a hurry, when he does not deserve it. A man in a hurry and without action, as his promises flew into thin air after the dust of the high-profile ceremony settled in his backyard, the party said in its statement.

He added that his (Modis) cowardice in implementing the framework agreement has caused immense damage to his credibility as the Nagas are furious at his broken words as he has not done anything beyond the ritual speech of the agreement.

He has indeed accepted the political identity of the Nagas and their sovereign rights. But he simply did not have the courage to stand up for his convictions. But how long will he continue to play this game of delaying tactics, while the world continues to watch him in amazement?

The NSCN-IM had led the insurgency movement in the northeast for decades before entering into a ceasefire in 1997. The leaders of the Centre and the NSCN-IM had signed a framework agreement in New Delhi on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

However, a final agreement was to be signed on the basis of the Framework Agreement, but it remained elusive, mainly due to the NSCN-IM's insistence on the integration of all Naga-inhabited areas (Nagaland and parts of Manipur and Assam) and a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

The Centre rejected the offer but agreed to allow Naga groups to use their flag only during cultural events. Manipur and Assam had also opposed the NSCN-IM's demand. The Centre, however, is yet to make public the contents of the framework agreement.

However, citing the framework agreement, a senior NSCN-IM leader said the Indian government, while signing the agreement, recognises the unique history and position of the Nagas.

The Nagas have a history of independence. They have never been part of the Indian Union, Myanmar or any other power, either by consent or conquest. So, a permanent solution to the decades-long Indo-Nagal conflict will be found once the government accepts the demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, senior NSCN-IM leader R John told ETV Bharat.

The context

After India's independence, several Naga leaders attempted to secede from India. However, in 1975, the separatist Naga National Council (NNC) renounced violence and signed the Shillong Accord with the Indian government, as some leaders disapproved of the Shillong Accord signed on 11 November 1975.

Many Naga leaders, including Isak Chishi Swu, Thuingaleng Muivah and SS Khaplang, broke away from the NNC and formed the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), a new separatist organisation. The NSCN formed an underground Naga federal government with both civil and military wings. However, a disagreement arose among the group's leaders over the question of opening a dialogue with the Indian government.

On 30 April 1988, the NSCN split into two factions, the NSCN-K led by Khaplang and the NSCN-IM, led by Chishi Swu and Muivah. This split was accompanied by a wave of violence and factional clashes.

However, in 1997, ceasefire agreements were signed between the NSCN-IM and the Indian government, with the NSCN-K abrogating the ceasefire agreement.

Current status

The talks between the Indian government and the NSCN-IM, dubbed the Indo-Naga peace talks, are currently at a standstill due to the latter's demand for a separate flag and constitution. The Centre's interlocutor, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) special director AK Mishra, has held several rounds of talks with the outfit in the recent past. However, their discussions have remained inconclusive.

Mishra held separate meetings with the Nagaland chief minister, as well as other Naga leaders and leaders of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG).

Negotiations with Naga groups are currently at a critical stage. The Indian government is trying to find a permanent solution at the earliest, even though it faces major problems, a senior government official said.

