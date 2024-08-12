Labour must embrace a climate income that would enrich us all

TThe last government downplayed the promises to the point of satirizing them.

In her wake, Rachel Reeves has shown courage by pledging not to increase social security contributions, VAT, income tax or council tax. This suggests that she will unveil a bold reflection on the urgent need to get public finances back on track while giving Britain a boost.

An excellent initiative in this direction would be a climate income (also called carbon tax and dividend). This system is in force in Canada and Switzerland, but has not yet found the scale it deserves.

The plan is simple: companies that import or extract fossil fuels pay a price per ton, a price that is set to increase over time. Most importantly, the revenues do not go to the Treasury. Instead, they are distributed to all adults in the form of a monthly dividend.

Businesses will wake up to this new direction and the entire economy will be shifted away from carbon while citizens will be able to afford any price increases. In fact, 70% of us will be better off, with only the wealthiest consumers having to change their habits if they want to avoid spending more. This is good news for our commitments under the Paris Agreement, but also for society, the economy and energy security.

Nobody knows what the Chancellor has up her sleeve. If climate finance is on the menu, she will let the public know that she can do some good and even restore the image of her promised policy.

Gareth Ackland

Tolworth

Boris Johnson conveniently forgot the lies

Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Keir Starmer over his handling of immigration and far-right riots. It is a scathing tone coming from a member of a Conservative government that has had 14 years to sort things out.

As for the riots of the last few weeks, I would say that the Prime Minister and the Government have been able to tackle the problem with remarkable speed.

As usual, Boris Johnson has conveniently forgotten the lies and everything that has been covered up by him and the Conservative Party.

Diane Graham

Watford

Conservatives helped create the problem

Labour sent the wrong signal by abandoning Rishi Sunak's botched Rwanda plan, says James Cleverly.

Does Mr Cleverly not realise how much public money is being wasted on this project without a single asylum seeker being deported against their will?

Is he not also aware that even former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps recently admitted that he never thought Sunak would stop the boats?

Once again, the Conservatives are wasting time on a problem they helped create.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

Keep Trump Out of the Hollywood Olympics

The Independent In his recent op-ed, he looked forward to the Hollywood Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, but without Mr. Trump leading a running commentary.

What is more worrisome is not Trump's comment, but his threat in October that, if he became president, he would extend the travel ban imposed during his first term to citizens of Muslim-majority countries.

This would be contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Games, which in Paris saw athletes (and spectators) from all over the world come together in an extremely multicultural and multi-ethnic environment.

Let's hope Kamala Harris leaves Trump behind in the race for the White House.

Roger Hinds

Surrey

We drink for nothing

I must admit that I found Rosamund Halls' article on award-winning wines very gratifying. As I have always thought, these distinctions really mean nothing.

In all the years I have been drinking wine, I have only one rule to follow when buying wine. Buy a bottle, no matter how much it costs, try it and if you like it, buy it again. If not, don't buy it. This rule has allowed me to discover very good wines at incredibly low prices, both in supermarkets and in bars.

Let yourself be influenced by the medals if you wish.

Cheers to winegrowers around the world!

Bob Sampson

West Sussex