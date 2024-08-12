Politics
Labour must embrace a climate income that would enrich us all
TThe last government downplayed the promises to the point of satirizing them.
In her wake, Rachel Reeves has shown courage by pledging not to increase social security contributions, VAT, income tax or council tax. This suggests that she will unveil a bold reflection on the urgent need to get public finances back on track while giving Britain a boost.
An excellent initiative in this direction would be a climate income (also called carbon tax and dividend). This system is in force in Canada and Switzerland, but has not yet found the scale it deserves.
The plan is simple: companies that import or extract fossil fuels pay a price per ton, a price that is set to increase over time. Most importantly, the revenues do not go to the Treasury. Instead, they are distributed to all adults in the form of a monthly dividend.
Businesses will wake up to this new direction and the entire economy will be shifted away from carbon while citizens will be able to afford any price increases. In fact, 70% of us will be better off, with only the wealthiest consumers having to change their habits if they want to avoid spending more. This is good news for our commitments under the Paris Agreement, but also for society, the economy and energy security.
Nobody knows what the Chancellor has up her sleeve. If climate finance is on the menu, she will let the public know that she can do some good and even restore the image of her promised policy.
Gareth Ackland
Tolworth
Boris Johnson conveniently forgot the lies
Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Keir Starmer over his handling of immigration and far-right riots. It is a scathing tone coming from a member of a Conservative government that has had 14 years to sort things out.
As for the riots of the last few weeks, I would say that the Prime Minister and the Government have been able to tackle the problem with remarkable speed.
As usual, Boris Johnson has conveniently forgotten the lies and everything that has been covered up by him and the Conservative Party.
Diane Graham
Watford
Conservatives helped create the problem
Labour sent the wrong signal by abandoning Rishi Sunak's botched Rwanda plan, says James Cleverly.
Does Mr Cleverly not realise how much public money is being wasted on this project without a single asylum seeker being deported against their will?
Is he not also aware that even former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps recently admitted that he never thought Sunak would stop the boats?
Once again, the Conservatives are wasting time on a problem they helped create.
Geoffrey Brooking
Havant
Keep Trump Out of the Hollywood Olympics
The Independent In his recent op-ed, he looked forward to the Hollywood Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, but without Mr. Trump leading a running commentary.
What is more worrisome is not Trump's comment, but his threat in October that, if he became president, he would extend the travel ban imposed during his first term to citizens of Muslim-majority countries.
This would be contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Games, which in Paris saw athletes (and spectators) from all over the world come together in an extremely multicultural and multi-ethnic environment.
Let's hope Kamala Harris leaves Trump behind in the race for the White House.
Roger Hinds
Surrey
We drink for nothing
I must admit that I found Rosamund Halls' article on award-winning wines very gratifying. As I have always thought, these distinctions really mean nothing.
In all the years I have been drinking wine, I have only one rule to follow when buying wine. Buy a bottle, no matter how much it costs, try it and if you like it, buy it again. If not, don't buy it. This rule has allowed me to discover very good wines at incredibly low prices, both in supermarkets and in bars.
Let yourself be influenced by the medals if you wish.
Cheers to winegrowers around the world!
Bob Sampson
West Sussex
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letters/rachel-reeves-tax-climate-change-fossil-fuel-income-labour-b2595109.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labour must embrace a climate income that would enrich us all
- US deploys submarine, accelerates carrier strike group in Middle East
- Narendra Modi shuns Naga issue: NSCN-IM
- Gloucestershire to host Greener Games sustainability conference | News
- China proposes reforms to speed up PLA modernization
- Trump Considers Suing Justice Department Over Mar-a-Lago Raid, Prosecution
- Experts call for detailed review of past projects
- Sreeja Akula to miss Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 due to stress fracture Firstpost
- Imran Khan warns of street protests if govt refuses to implement reserved seats verdict
- Donald Trump's Ego Can't Take Being Beaten By Kamala Harris | Robert Reich
- Paris 2024: Raj Kumar's surreal journey to bronze in hockey | Olympic Games
- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey said.