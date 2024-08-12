Pakistani army arrests former intelligence chief





ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former intelligence chief has been arrested and will be court-martialed, the country's military said Monday, without disclosing charges against the retired army general involved in a housing scheme while former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in power.

In a statement, the military said Faiz Hameed was arrested following an internal investigation ordered by the country's Supreme Court into allegations related to what became known as the Top City project scam. The company, Top City, was developing land near the capital, Islamabad, for a private housing project.

It was not specified when the arrest took place, only that appropriate disciplinary action was taken against Hameed in accordance with army regulations.

The development surprised many Pakistanis, where the military wields considerable power and arrests of senior or retired officers are rare. The country has been ruled by the military for more than three decades since independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

However, Hameed’s arrest is not believed to be linked to the fate of Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023 and has been convicted in multiple cases. Some of Khan’s convictions have been overturned by the courts in recent months, prompting authorities to rearrest him in new cases to prevent his release from prison.

Hameed became the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency, or ISI, in June 2019, when Khan approved his appointment. He was replaced by Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum in October 2021, while Khan was still in power.

Last year, the Supreme Court sought an investigation into Hameed, on a petition by Top City. The company had long alleged that Hameed was involved in land grabbing and corruption related to the housing project. It also alleged that as ISI chief, he abused his authority and orchestrated raids on the home and offices of the project owner, Moeez Khan, who is not related to the former prime minister.

No member of Hameed's family could immediately be reached for comment.

In Pakistan, defendants have the right to a lawyer of their choice, even during court-martial proceedings, which are not open to the public.

After Imran Khan was ousted in 2022 following a no-confidence vote in parliament, Hameed was granted early retirement. He has not been seen in public since then, although authorities have said he is under investigation for corruption.

Last year, the military fired three senior officers for failing to prevent attacks on public property and military installations during riots by Khan supporters in May 2023, angry at his arrest at the time in a corruption case.

