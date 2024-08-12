Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates Swiss-Belhotel Nusantara President Jokowi inaugurates Swiss-Belhotel Nusantara





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the laying of the foundation stone or revolutionary construction of the Swiss-Belhotel Nusantara, in the capital of the archipelago, North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan province, Monday (12/08/2024). In his speech, the president expressed his appreciation for the design of the Swiss-Belhotel Nusantara that adapted to the concept forest town which is carried by Nusantara. I saw earlier, the design of the hotel Swiss Belhotel Hotel Nusantara is very good, it has adapted to the concept of Capital of the Archipelago, namely forest townsaid the president in his speech. The Swiss-belhotel Nusantara is expected to have 197 rooms and is expected to be completed within 15 months. The president stressed that supporting infrastructure such as road access, electricity and water will be immediately prepared by the IKN authority and the government to ensure the smooth operation of the hotel once completed. We also hope that infrastructure developments will be made soon by the OIKN, by the government, in the form of an access road to the Swiss-Belhotel, and then electricity and water will be prepared soon. So everything will be finished when this hotel is finished.he added. The President also stressed that IKN would become smart city And livable citywhere all activities are supported by technology and create a comfortable environment to live in. Apart from this, IKN’s economy is also developed according to a green and digital economy approach. The energy used will be environmentally friendly and the vehicles running at IKN will all be electric-based, including Autonomous high-speed train (ART) that was used. By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, This afternoon the first stone was laid (Revolutionary) I officially declare that the construction of the Swiss-belhotel Nusantara in the province of East Kalimantan has begun.he concluded. When pressing the siren button, the President is accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto, Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung, Minister of State (Mensesneg) PratiknoMinister of Public Works and Public Housing who also serves as Acting Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN) Basuki Hadimuljono, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Deputy Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) who also serves as Deputy Head of the IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni and Founder of the Multi Modern Group Sonny Waplau.FID/DNS)

