Vance backs Trump's support for presidential 'review' over Federal Reserve interest rate policy





WASHINGTON — JD Vance has approved Former President Donald Trump's call for the White House to have a say in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies is a view that runs counter to decades of economicresearch suggesting that politically independent central banks are essential to control inflation and maintain confidence in the global financial system. “President Trump is saying something that I think is very important and very profound: The political leaders of this country should have more say in the monetary policy of this country,” the Republican vice presidential nominee said in an interview over the weekend. “I agree with him.” Last week, at a press conference, Trump responded to a question about the Fed by saying, “I think the president should at least have some say in that, yes, I do.” Economists have long stressed that a Fed legally independent of elected officials is essential, because politicians would almost always prefer the central bank to keep interest rates low to stimulate the economy, even at the risk of triggering inflation. The Fed's independence is something that not just economists or investors, but citizens should value highly, said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, a wealth management firm. Tannenbaum highlighted recent experience from Türkiyewhere autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forced the country’s central bank to cut rates in response to inflation, with horrific results. Inflation topped 65% before Erdogan appointed several central bank officials, who have since raised its benchmark rate to 50%, nearly ten times the Fed’s current rate of 5.3%. By adjusting its short-term interest rate, the Fed influences the costs of borrowing for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt. It can raise its rate, as it did in 2022 and 2023, to curb spending and lower inflation. The Fed also often cuts its rate to encourage borrowing, spending and growth. Early in the pandemic, it cut its rate to near zero. On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris said she couldn't disagree more with Trump's views. The Fed is an independent entity, and as chair, I will never interfere in decisions made by the Fed, she said. President Richard Nixon pressure on Fed Chairman Arthur Burns Maintaining low rates before the 1972 presidential election was widely blamed for accelerating runaway inflation that was not fully brought under control until the early 1980s, under President Paul Volcker. Tannenbaum warned of potentially dire consequences if Trump and Vance's proposal for the White House to have a role in setting Fed policy were to go into effect. “If this comes to fruition in legislative proposals, I think the market reaction could be very negative,” he said. “If we ignore the history of monetary policy independence, we risk repeating it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/vance-backs-trumps-support-presidential-federal-reserves-interest-112786354 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos