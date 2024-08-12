PM Modi launches 109 new crop varieties Tech Observer





Sowing the seeds of future food security through innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 109 new high-yielding, climate-resilient and bio-fortified varieties of 61 crops at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Among the 109 varieties of 61 crops released are also 34 major crops and 27 horticultural crops. The new cereal seeds include millets, fodder crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops. As part of the development of new varieties in horticulture, Prime Minister Modi released different varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers and medicinal plants. In his launch speech, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the Union government is committed to empowering farmers. Climate-friendly and high-yielding crop varieties would increase farmers’ income and further expand innovation in agriculture while moving towards natural farming. “We are committed to empowering our farmer brothers and sisters. In this vein, today in Delhi, I had the opportunity to launch 109 new crop varieties. These climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties will not only increase production but also increase the income of our farmers,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message posted on social media platform X. – 109 pic.twitter.com/MqW7BP4M3a Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2024 Under the new agriculture policy, the Union government is looking to promote a new variety of climate-resilient and bio-fortified crops. The latest launch is also part of an announcement made in the budget last month. In his interactions with farmers and scientists, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for value addition in agriculture. “I am delighted that our farmer brothers and sisters are rapidly moving towards natural farming. Today, I had the opportunity to learn more about their experiences. During this period, we also had an in-depth discussion on the benefits of natural farming,” Prime Minister Modi said. – pic.twitter.com/1pjrr2hqzQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2024 While highlighting the importance of technological innovations in the agriculture sector, Prime Minister Modi asserted that value addition is essential for future needs. PM Modi said that the new varieties will be very beneficial as they will help in reducing expenses and will also have a positive impact on the environment. Lauding the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Prime Minister Modi said that these centres should proactively inform farmers about the benefits of new varieties being developed every month to create awareness about their advantages. Prime Minister Modi also lauded the efforts of scientists for successfully aligning with the country's goal of bringing idle crops into the mainstream by developing new crop varieties.

