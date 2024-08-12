Pakistan arrests former intelligence chief for military trial





Islamabad

Pakistan's military said Monday it had arrested the country's former intelligence chief and initiated court-martial proceedings against him on charges of abuse of power, corruption and violation of military regulations.

The arrest of retired General Faiz Hameed, who served as head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2022, is unusual in Pakistan, where the powerful military has ruled for more than 30 years since the country's independence in 1947 and continues to wield considerable influence.

The ISI chief is considered the second most influential military officer in Pakistan after the army chief.

The military said in its statement Monday that its actions stemmed from a Supreme Court-ordered investigation into Hameed. It said multiple instances of violations of Pakistan Army Act after his retirement had also been “established during the investigation.”

“The General Court Martial process has been initiated and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) has been placed in military custody,” the statement said, without elaborating on the alleged violations.

The former ISI chief could not be reached for comment because the military bans access to officers in custody, let alone those facing court martial.

Hameed's name has been widely used in local media due to his alleged involvement in national politics and influence over journalists during his tenure as ISI chief.

The general gained international attention when journalists filmed his presence in a Kabul hotel lobby shortly after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021, as US-led Western forces withdrew after nearly two decades of involvement in the Afghan war.

During their presence in Afghanistan, Washington and allied countries have consistently accused the ISI of providing sanctuaries and covertly enabling Taliban leaders to orchestrate insurgent attacks from Pakistan against international forces on the Afghan side of the border.

Hameed was considered close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had appointed him as head of the ISI when he was prime minister.

Khan was ousted from power in 2022 in a parliamentary vote of no confidence that he says was orchestrated by the military rulers at the time, accusations the military denies.

As the vote approached, aides to the ousted prime minister reported that he had developed differences with the military over whether Hameed should remain at the ISI helm, as Khan had wanted.

Pakistan has taken a massive and unprecedented step in court-martialing a former intelligence chief, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington.

However one chooses to look at this situation, given the current political circumstances, it is impossible to assess this development without keeping in mind Faiz's known closeness to Imran Khan, Kugelman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since his ouster, Khan has faced dozens of prosecutions on charges ranging from corruption to sedition and ordering violent protests against military installations across Pakistan, charges he dismisses as frivolous and politically motivated.

Khan, 71, who remains Pakistan's most popular politician, was sent to prison a year ago after being convicted in a controversial corruption case.

Appeals courts have since overturned or suspended all of his convictions and sentences due to a lack of evidence. However, authorities immediately filed new complaints against Khan to keep him in prison.

