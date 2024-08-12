Donald Trump, stop playing “Wait, I'm coming”





Donald Trump is guilty of many crimes (starting with at least 34, to be exact), and one of them is his questionable taste in music. We say “questionable,” not “bad,” because while his song choices at campaign rallies are often good in their own right, the former president has a nasty habit of playing them without getting permission from the copyright holders involved. The latest example: He just received a cease-and-desist letter from the estate of Isaac Hayes, insisting that Trump immediately stop playing “Hold On, I’m Coming”—and demanding $3 million to make up for all the times he’s played it so far.

Atlanta-based attorney James Walker sent a sharply worded letter on August 11, blasting Trump and his campaign for playing the Stax Records classic “without the permission of the copyright holder, despite our client’s repeated requests not to engage in such illegal use.” The complaint includes an appendix with a “non-exhaustive list” of the “more than 100 times” Trump has played “Hold On, I’m Coming” at his rallies since 2022, and notes, “As we prepared this letter, there was an additional use in Montana just two nights ago, even though your office was apparently aware that you had no permission.” (Read a Rolling Stone article about that Montana rally, which also featured a prominent use of the Cats’ song “Memory,” here.)

The musician's son, Isaac Hayes III, denounced Trump's X-rated campaign, writing: “Donald Trump represents the worst in integrity and class with his disrespect and sexual abuse of women and his racist rhetoric. We will now deal with this matter very quickly.”

Today, on the anniversary of my father @isaachayes' death, we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and their representatives not to use Hold on Im Coming written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter at campaign rallies, but once again, in Montana, they used it.

— Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) August 10, 2024

Hayes, who died in 2008, wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” with his frequent writing partner David Porter. The song was recorded by the Stax duo Sam & Dave, who took it to the top of Billboard’s R&B charts in 1966 and made it one of the most beloved hits in soul music history. Politicians have tried to use the song before and gotten into trouble — there was even a brief spat in 2008 between Sam Moore and then-candidate Barack Obama over its use (they later settled). Hayes and his estate have also criticized other politicians for using songs he wrote. It’s pretty clear that they really don’t want candidates using his music for political purposes, but Trump keeps doing it anyway. It’s kind of his thing.

Trump has made unauthorized use of popular music a hallmark of his political career. Last week, Celine Dion asked him to stop playing “My Heart Will Go On.” He has received similar complaints in the past for using songs by Tom Petty, Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, the Village People, John Fogerty, Aerosmith, Linkin Park, Journey and others. When it comes to music copyright, as in many other areas, he seems to consider himself above the law.

The Hayes estate's letter goes on to explain that when they order Trump to pay $3 million for all of these unauthorized broadcasts, it is actually a “significantly reduced fee compared to the normal licensing fees associated with so many multiple uses. The normal fees for these infringements will be 10 times higher if we pursue litigation, starting at $150,000 per use.”

The estate is demanding a response from Trump by August 16, five days after the date on the letter. After that, they say they will take the matter to court.

