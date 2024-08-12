Greetings from President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the inauguration of the office of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

in the archipelago capital region, North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan Province



Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.



Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of Allah.

Good afternoon,

Greetings to all of us.

Distinguished Ministers, Commander of the TNI, Head of the IKN Authority and Deputy Head of the IKN Authority, Governor of East Kalimantan Province, Regent of the PPU, President Director of PT BCA Mr. Jahja Setiaatmadja and the entire Board of Directors of the BCA,

Ladies and gentlemen and happy guests.

This morning or yesterday, ladies and gentlemen, did you go to the archipelago via Sepaku district or via the toll road? By the toll road? The toll road is not yet completed. The toll road will be completed in the archipelago towards the end of the year, is that correct, Mr. Minister of Public Works? By the end of the year, it will be completed in the archipelago. Before, we had to come here rotation via Sepaku district to get here in just over two hours. Once this toll road is over, it will take about 40 to 50 minutes from Balikpapan to the archipelago.

And airport. Airport Nusantara will also be intended for commercial aircraft landing in the archipelago. Aairport. If you come here from Medan, from Jakarta here, from Bandung, from Surabaya, from Makassar, from Papua directly to the archipelago, go down to the archipelago airport, Getting here only takes about 15 minutes. We will see how close the capital of the archipelago is to other regions.

And secondly, regarding the facilities. If BCA builds here, who will build it on the street in front of the BCA office? Government. This is a question that is often asked. It is impossible for investors to build the infrastructure themselves. Roads, electricity, water, everything will be built by the government. Currently, until the end of the year, we are still focusing on the development of the central area, namely the government area. For investments, investors from outside the government area will start building the infrastructure in January next year.

And, on the budget, President-elect Prabowo Subianto also agreed this morning to accelerate infrastructure development in the archipelago's capital. Investors need not doubt the commitment of the next government.

The third is related to investment. 472 investors have submitted and signed a letter of intent to the OIKN. However, the OIKN has continued to select, select and meet 220 serious investors who are willing to set up in the capital of the archipelago. Everything is still being selected, no one can do it right away [masuk]everything is selected. And, currently, if you invest in the capital of the archipelago, quickly sign the cooperation agreement (PKS), and after signing it, the BPN Ministry will issue the HGB within a maximum of eleven days, very quickly. Which talk not me, that talk Minister of Defense. So if it is false, the matter will be brought before the Minister of Lands.

And I really appreciate the investment made by PT BCA Tbk, if BCA dared to enter a region, BCA dared to invest in the archipelago, which means that the investment in the capital of the archipelago will definitely be very profitable. Because of the calculations and calculations, BCA usually does not have a calculator double, but 10 calculators are used before daring to invest. Because BCA is a guarantee, it is impossible for BCA to dare to invest here if there is no profit to be made from BCA Bank.

I really appreciate Mr. Jahja for this investment. And we hope that later it will be 220 [investor] was also immediately selected by the head of the Authority to immediately carry out its investment in the national capital of the archipelago. Although currently we always give priority to investments that come from within the country, even if there are also requests from external investors, again, what is prioritized is first investors from within the country, then investors from outside.

Have you all seen the State Palace and Garuda Palace in the central area? Already? Many have not. If you came here, there first, then come here, or from here to there, it is normal to really see: “This is the government, are you serious or not? No. We are very serious about building our new capital.

I think that's what I want to convey about this good opportunity. And, in saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, This afternoon the first stone was laid (Revolutionary) PT Bank Central Asia Tbk office, I officially declare that it has started.

THANKS,

Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Source: https://setkab.go.id/groundbreaking-kantor-pt-bank-central-asia-tbk-di-kawasan-ibu-kota-nusantara-kabupaten-penajam-paser-utara-provinsi-kalimantan-timur/