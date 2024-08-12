Donald Trump is scared in ways he never thought possible





Take a moment to understand this point. Historically, it is of paramount importance. The Democrats’ weakness in the face of attacks like this goes back to George McGovern in 1972. Nixon’s campaign bombarded him with acid, amnesty, and abortion (the amnesty part referring to young men who had fled to Canada to avoid Vietnam). McGovern’s advisers talked to him about this issue. He told them not to answer, no one would believe it about a war hero (which he was). Then, in 2004, John Kerry was promptly arrested for his service in Vietnam. He too ordered his campaign to ignore the attacks, no one would believe them. They may have cost him the White House.

The Harris-Walz campaign has clearly learned its lesson. Walz, who has been a perfect running mate so far, whose brilliant demeanor (just the right balance of deference to Harris and personal defense of the party’s positions) has made most people forget Josh Shapiro’s name, will have to address this issue again at the convention. But his place on the ticket hardly depends on it. Which might have happened if Democrats hadn’t fought back last week.

Later in the week, Harris lashed out at Trump on the border, turning a perceived weakness into a potential strength and turning Trump’s number one problem against him. “I was the attorney general of a border state. As part of that job, I went through underground tunnels between the United States and Mexico on that border with law enforcement,” she said Saturday in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to pass the toughest bipartisan border security bill in decades. But Donald Trump killed the bill because he thought it would help him win an election. Well, when I’m president, I’m going to sign that bill into law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newrepublic.com/article/184754/donald-trump-freaked-out-harris-walz-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos