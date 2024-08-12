



Boris Johnson returns to the press. Former prime minister, editor-in-chief

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in talks with The Telegraph news trust to take over as editor-in-chief of the newspaper's international edition, according to a report by Sky News on Monday.

It would be a major return to journalism for a Brexit supporter who began his career as a eurosceptic Brussels correspondent for the same newspaper in the 1990s. Johnson has also been editor of the Spectator and continues to write a weekly opinion column for the rival Daily Mail. The Telegraph, a newspaper favoured by Conservative voters, is being put up for sale after the House of Lords effectively blocked a takeover bid by UAE-backed fund RedBird IMI. Sky News claims Boris Johnson has spoken to his former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, about a possible post he could take after leaving government, specifically a job at Britain's leading right-wing newspaper. Zahawi is reportedly involved in negotiations for a £600 million investment in the company that publishes The Telegraph newspaper and The Spectator magazine. Both former British officials declined to comment. If appointed, Johnson would not be the first senior Conservative to land a senior media job. George Osborne, a former chancellor, was editor of the Evening Standard between 2017 and 2020 after leaving government. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, 56, was Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party between 2019 and 2022. Previously, he served as Foreign Secretary between 2016 and 2018 and Mayor of London between 2008 and 2016. Johnson attended Eton College and Balliol College, Oxford. In 1989 he began writing for the Daily Telegraph, and between 1999 and 2005 he was editor of The Spectator magazine. He became a member of Michael Howard's shadow cabinet in 2001, but was sacked in 2004 due to allegations about his personal life. After Howard resigned, he became a member of David Cameron's shadow cabinet. He was elected Mayor of London in 2008 and resigned from Parliament to accept the mandate. He was re-elected as Mayor in 2012 and did not stand again in 2016. At the 2015 general election he was elected to the House of Commons. Johnson was a prominent figure in the Brexit campaign in 2016. After the referendum, Prime Minister Theresa May appointed him Foreign Secretary. He resigned from the role in 2018 in protest at May's approach to Brexit. Johnson succeeded May as prime minister. After agreeing a revised EU withdrawal agreement, but failing to secure parliamentary support, Johnson called a snap general election for December 2019, which he won overwhelmingly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his government introduced lockdown measures and approved a national vaccination programme. It was later discovered that numerous parties had taken place in Downing Street during the national COVID-19 lockdowns, and that social distancing laws had been broken by 83 people, including Johnson, who in April 2022 was fined for the breaches. In June 2022, he sought a vote of confidence from Conservative MPs, which he obtained, but a month later, revelations about the appointment of Chris Pincher to a Conservative Party post, amid allegations of sexual misconduct against him, led to a mass resignation of government members and Johnson's announcement that he was resigning as Prime Minister. He was replaced as Prime Minister by Liz Truss, his former Foreign Secretary. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow DCNews and more Google News

