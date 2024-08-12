Jokowi inaugurates Kusuma Bangsa Park at IKN: a form of tribute to heroes







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Kusuma Bangsa Park in Capital of the archipelago (IKN). The existence of the park is a form of respect for the heroes and fighters of the nation. “Saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim“This afternoon, I inaugurated Kusuma Bangsa Park in the archipelago's capital,” Jokowi said at the inauguration, as quoted by the Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (12/8/2024). Jokowi stressed the importance of paying tribute to the nation's heroes and founders, especially Bung Karno and Bung Hatta. “And this is once again our respect for the nation's heroes and warriors,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Meanwhile, Director General of Human Settlements of the PUPR Ministry, Diana Kusumastuti, said that this park was designed as a place of respect for Indonesian heroes, where a sacred devotion event will be held every August 17 at midnight. He explained that Taman Kusuma Bangsa was created as a temporary solution before there is a hero's grave at IKN. “Kusuma Bangsa Park is a place for us to pay tribute to Indonesian heroes and this will be done later on August 17 at midnight. There will usually always be a sacred devotional event,” Diana said. Diana also added that Taman Kusuma Bangsa is an integral part of the Nusantara veranda, which is equipped with the archipelago's protective wings and a flagpole. In fact, the 79-meter-high flagpole set a Muri record as the tallest flagpole in Indonesia. “Apart from that, there is also the Nusantara veranda, which is a kind of bamboo place where there will be information about how the development of the archipelago's capital was carried out during its implementation,” he said. This inauguration marks an important moment in the history of the development of the Indonesian capital, in addition to confirming the government's commitment to always respect and remember the services of the nation's heroes. Jokowi was also accompanied at the event by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, PUPR Minister who is also acting head of the IKN Authority Basuki Hadimuljono and Deputy Minister of IKN ATR/BPN who is also acting deputy head of the IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni. Also present were IKN curator Ridwan Kamil, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, East Kalimantan acting governor Akmal Malik and Taman Kusuma Bangsa designer Nyoman Nuarta. See also the video “Jokowi Inauguration of BCA and Swiss Belhotel offices at IKN”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/phase)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7486677/jokowi-resmikan-taman-kusuma-bangsa-di-ikn-bentuk-penghormatan-ke-pahlawan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos