Decoding the story of General Faiz Hameed and his links with Imran Khan





General (retd) Faiz Hameed was considered a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the latter had appointed the former ISI chief during his tenure. The ISI chief is widely regarded as the second most powerful military officer in Pakistan after the army chief.

Before being appointed as the Corps Commander in Bahawalpur, Hameed held the same post in Peshawar. Over the last decade, he has been a controversial figure in Pakistani politics.

Hameed first came to public attention in November 2017 when he played a central role in ending the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan-led Faizabad sit-in through a negotiated settlement.

This event led to the Supreme Court's ex officio decision in February 2019, ordering the ISI and the Inter-Services Public Relations to operate strictly within their respective mandates.

Hameed served as DG ISI from 2019 to 2021 and came into the global spotlight when he was filmed drinking tea in a Kabul hotel lobby shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of US and other Western forces in 2021.

Hameed's tenure follows the abrupt ouster of then-ISI chief and current army chief General Asim Munir, apparently because he presented evidence alleging that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and his close aide, Farah Gogi, were involved in corruption.

It has been speculated and widely reported that Imran wants to appoint Hameed as the next army chief after the retirement of General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa in November 2022. He was one of the six generals whose names were forwarded by the GHQ to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consideration for the top military post in 2022.

Khan, who was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has claimed his removal was orchestrated by the military, which the military has denied.

He subsequently led a campaign of defiance against the military, and his arrest in May 2023 on corruption charges sparked nationwide protests that turned violent and saw unprecedented anger directed at military installations.

The move was followed by a widespread crackdown on his party, which won the most seats in February's general election despite being forced to run as an independent candidate.

