PM Modi walks around saying he was offered to host 2036 Olympics, says former IOC official





A former International Olympic Committee (IOC) official claimed on Sunday (August 11) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the 2036 Olympics had been offered to India. Michael Payne, a former IOC marketing chief who worked with several Olympic bid cities and sponsors, congratulated the organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which ended on Sunday. France surprised people. It worked beyond anyone's wildest dreams, Payne said, according to a report by Reuters. He said the success of the Paris Games would revive interest among cities in bidding to host the Games. He added that he had already noticed that several cities were considering hosting the Games in 2036, the report added. Turkey held a high-profile reception in Paris, which he described as the unofficial launch of Istanbul's bid, while (Prime Minister) Modi is running around saying he has been offered the Games, he said. In October 2023, Modi announced that India would bid to host the 2036 Olympics. India is excited to host the Olympics in its territory. It will spare no effort to prepare for the successful hosting of the 2036 Olympics; it is the dream of 1.4 billion Indians. This dream must be realised with your cooperation and support, Modi said at the IOC Congress in Mumbai last year. “I am confident that India will receive unwavering support from the IOC,” he added. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Modi interacted with Indian athletes and sought their inputs for India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. We hope to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help create a sporting atmosphere (in the country). Work is underway to prepare infrastructure for this, he said during an interaction with athletes heading to Paris in July. India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics was also included in the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the title 'Modi ki guarantee for sports development'. The BJP said, “We will help the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) to bid for the 2036 Olympics.” In addition to India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Turkey are expected to have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/category/sports/pm-modi-running-around-saying-hes-been-offered-2036-olympics-ex-ioc-official-138507 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos