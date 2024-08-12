Donald Trump returns to X and releases campaign video





Top line

Former President Donald Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in nearly a year Monday ahead of a conversation with X owner Elon Musk, marking the return to the platform of Trump, a once-frequent Twitter user who was removed from the site after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and reinstated after Musk bought it.

Former President Donald Trump has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for only the second time since… [+] He was banned from the platform following the January 6 riots.

Trump's first message since August 24, 2023, was a two-and-a-half-minute campaign video that included news clips of his various indictments since leaving office, saying: They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom.

Shortly after posting the video, Trump issued a series of other tweets promoting his interview with Musk Monday night, criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and asking Americans, “Are they better off today than when I was president?”

Monday marked only the second time since his ban was lifted by Musk that Trump had posted on the platform: Last August, after visiting a Georgia prison, the former president posted a photo of his mugshot and a link to his website.

Before that, his last tweet was on January 8, 2021, and read: “To all those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th.”

Since leaving office, Trump has posted extensively on his Truth Social platform.

Why was Trump removed from Twitter?

Trump was kicked off nearly every major social media platform after the January 6, 2021, riot. Two days after the Capitol riot, Twitter announced that Trump was being permanently banned from the site due to the risk of further incitement of violence after a review of his recent tweets. A day earlier, Facebook parent company Meta said it was banning Trump indefinitely from its platforms after he praised those involved in the Capitol violence, though that suspension was conditionally lifted in January 2023 and Meta announced last month that the enhanced suspension penalties on Trump’s accounts would be removed.

When was Trump's Twitter account reinstated?

Elon Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account on November 19, 2022, less than a month after purchasing the platform. Musk polled Twitter users on whether he should reinstate Trump's account, and 51.8% of respondents said yes, leading Musk to post, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.” Trump did not use the platform again until last August, however, as he launched his own Truth Social in February 2022 and began posting almost exclusively on that platform.

Peg News

Trump returned to the app hours before his scheduled interview with Elon Musk. The two men are scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. ET. Musk has recently become more aligned with the Republican Party after supporting Trump following an assassination attempt on the former president and creating a pro-Trump super PAC. The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk was in talks with Trump for a White House advisory role if he is re-elected, though Musk has denied the claim.

Key context

Before he was removed from the site in early 2021, Trump was a frequent Twitter user, often using the platform to dictate his opinions, attack his enemies, or spread false claims about election fraud. The Pew Research Center found that in 2019, about one in five American adults on Twitter followed Trump, who at the time frequently used Twitter to share his thoughts on politics and world events. The New York Times reported that early in his presidency, Trump tweeted about nine times a day, and his aides eventually gave up trying to limit his access to the app. The Times analysis found that more than half of Trump’s tweets attacked someone or something he perceived as an enemy, and he often attacked Democrats or surveys his tens of millions of followers. Another analysis of Trump's tweets during his time in office by CNBC found that his most popular tweets were those that spread misinformation and sowed distrust, including tweets about fake news and election interference.

