Jokowi to present honorary medals to 61 personalities: ministers, civil servants and cultural figures





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo will present the decorations and mark of honor 61 figures. In total, 23 personalities are ministers or assistants to the president Jokowi Alone. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, as Chairman of the Service and Honor Award Council (GTK), Hadi Tjahjanto, confirmed that the awarding of service and honor is scheduled to take place on August 14, 2024 at 16:30 WIB at the State Palace in Jakarta. Hadi said that these figures were considered to meet the requirements for receiving decorations and honors in accordance with the provisions of the law. The figure was selected at a meeting of the GTK Council. “This service and honorary award is given to ministers, deputy ministers and other officials for their services during their tenure in the government of President Joko Widodo in the 2014-2019 Working Cabinet and the 2019-2024 Advanced Indonesian Cabinet,” Hadi Tjahjanto was quoted as saying from written information. A total of 61 potential recipients were selected, divided into various categories of service and distinction, namely: – Pioneer Medal: 1 person – Honorary Star of the Republic of Indonesia: 2 people – Mahaputra Star Honor: 39 people Advertisement – Star Honor Service: 17 people – Parama Dharma Cultural Star Medal of Honor: 2 people Hadi said the recipients of services and honors came from diverse backgrounds and positions. He was reluctant to give leaks when reporters asked him about the person who received the title. However, the former TNI commander said that of the 61 recipients, 23 were ministers, 10 were deputy ministers, 9 were officials from high state institutions, 7 were officials leading government and non-ministerial institutions, 5 were TNI and Polri officials, 5 were TNI and Police officials. Indonesian citizens with professional backgrounds, and 2 cultural figures. This event is part of a series of activities to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. This title often gives rise to public debate. Last year, on Indonesian Independence Day, President Jokowi presented the honorary Mahaputera Adipradana Star to his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo. The Head of State also awarded the Pratama Service Star to the President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, on the occasion of Heroes' Day 2023. Editor's Pick: Indonesia's 79th Independence Day, Jokowi-era government ministers and officials to receive medals of honor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1903006/jokowi-akan-serahkan-tanda-kehormatan-kepada-61-tokoh-ada-menteri-pejabat-hingga-budayawan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos