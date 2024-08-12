Elon Musk to interview Trump on social network X





Washington

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is scheduled to interview Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the social network X on Monday, an event that could inject more surprises into the turbulent US presidential election.

The interview, scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time (0000 GMT Tuesday), could offer the former president a chance to step into the spotlight at a time when his campaign is seen as losing momentum.

His Democratic rival in the Nov. 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased Trump's lead in opinion polls and energized Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies.

The interview on Elon Musk's social media platform could allow Trump to reach a different audience than the conservative loyalists who attend his rallies and watch his interviews on Fox News. However, similar events on the platform have been marred by technical issues.

“I will be doing some system scaling tests tonight and tomorrow before the conversation,” Musk wrote on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The interview will be streamed live via Trump’s official X account, his campaign said Sunday. Trump’s access to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month after Musk became the owner of X, after it was suspended by the platform’s previous owners following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

Trump posts frequently on his social media platform Truth Social, which launched in February 2022. On Monday morning, Trump returned to X for the first time in a year, posting an ad highlighting his claim that the four criminal charges he faces are politically motivated.

His last X-rated post before Monday was in August 2023, calling for donations and showing a mugshot after he was booked into an Atlanta jail on felony charges related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Elon Musk may prove to be an unusual interviewer. The world's richest man endorsed Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020, but has since shifted to the right and backed the Republican after Trump's assassination attempt in July.

Elon Musk, who runs the electric car company Tesla, also launched a fundraising organization to support Trump’s campaign. The political action committee is currently under investigation in Michigan for possible violations of state laws on collecting voter information. Trump, a longtime critic of electric vehicles, changed course after Musk’s endorsement.

“I’m for electric cars. I have to be, because Elon has supported me so strongly. So I have no choice,” Trump said at a rally in early August. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, who campaigned for Harris, called Trump a “sellout.”

The Biden administration has sought to popularize electric vehicles through tax breaks and other support measures as part of its broader goal of reducing carbon emissions that cause climate change.

Republicans in Congress have opposed the subsidies. Sen. J.D. Vance, Trump’s vice presidential running mate, said Biden’s policy only subsidizes the wealthy who buy the cars.

Advertisers have fled X since Musk bought it in 2022 and then rolled back content moderation, leading to a dramatic increase in hate speech, civil rights groups said.

In the meantime, the entrepreneur has been embroiled in a whirlwind of additional controversies. He falsely accused Biden and the Democratic Party of opening the U.S. borders to undocumented immigrants in an effort to boost the number of potential voters for the Democratic Party. Noncitizens are not allowed to vote in federal elections.

In November 2023, Elon Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X that claimed members of the Jewish community were stirring up hatred against white people. He defended himself by saying the user was telling the truth. Musk also attacked the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights anti-Semitism, accusing it, without evidence, of being responsible for a decline in advertising on X.

