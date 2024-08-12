Turkey hosts new round of talks to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey hosted a second round of talks Monday between East African neighbors Ethiopia and Somalia to try to resolve a dispute over Ethiopia's deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, officials said.

Tensions between the two African countries have escalated since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Under the deal, Somaliland would lease a 20-kilometer strip of land along its coastline from Ethiopia to establish a naval base. With an estimated population of more than 120 million, Ethiopia is the world's most populous landlocked country.

In return, Ethiopia would recognize the independence of Somaliland. Somalia has declared itself ready to go to war over this issue, as it considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings in the Turkish capital Ankara with his Ethiopian counterpart, Taye Atske Selassie, and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the ministry said.

The two African delegations did not meet face-to-face, but Turkish officials shuttled between the two sides in what are known as proximity talks, officials said.

Last week, Fidan said he had proposed a deal that would grant Ethiopia maritime access through Somalia. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somalia's territorial integrity and political sovereignty, he added.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has sought greater Turkish influence in Africa, held separate phone calls with the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia, urging a peaceful resolution, his office said.

Turkey also hosted the first round of negotiations in July, which also included separate meetings with Fidan. The second round of negotiations was originally scheduled for September but was brought forward following Fidan's visit to Ethiopia earlier this month.

Turkey has established close ties with Somalia and has recently signed cooperation agreements in the fields of defense and oil and gas exploration. It also maintains economic and trade relations with Ethiopia.

