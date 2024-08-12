Starmer advisers clash as PM scraps holiday plans





SIR KEIR STARMER has scrapped his holiday plans following reports Downing Street is embroiled in a factional war between his top aides. Number 10 confirmed that the prime minister had cancelled his holiday and would spend the week working in Downing Street and at his country residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire. Apparently this is to avoid being spotted on a deckchair while emergency services and courts work hard to deal with the aftermath of the fascist riots and to be available if violence in the Middle East escalates further. But the real reason may be the need to stabilise the workings of Downing Street as the rift widens between influential chief of staff Sue Gray and political strategy chief Morgan McSweeney. According to inside reports, the fearsome Ms Gray twice moved Mr McSweeney's Downing Street office to new locations further away from the Prime Minister's office. Ms Gray, a former civil servant and pub owner who investigated former prime minister Boris Johnson's Partygate scandal, is also alleged to have tried to prevent Mr McSweeney from accessing secure computer systems. A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports today. Mr McSweeney has been tasked with winning the next general election, which will not take place until 2029, for Labour. This is despite leading the party's campaign this year, which lost votes even compared to its poor 2019 result, and saw Labour form a government with the lowest share of the vote ever won by the winning party. Sir Keir is therefore more likely to do without her services than those of Mrs Gray, who is concentrating on running the country, if he is forced to choose between his quarrelsome assistants. Some in Downing Street claim that it is Mrs Gray who believes she is running the country by controlling access to Sir Keir, including preventing him from receiving security updates directly from relevant officials rather than through her. The Prime Minister has shown a very low threshold of tolerance for dissent or anything resembling factionalism within his party, so he will be dismayed by open unrest so early in his term.

