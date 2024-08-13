Rui Costa discusses Xi Jinping's arrival in Brazil with Chinese ambassador





The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, met this Monday (12/8) with the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao, to discuss the visit of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, to Brazil. The meeting is scheduled for November. According to a statement from the Civil House, the government will create, by next week, a working group to agree on projects of interest to Brazil and China, with the participation of the embassy, ​​and to organize the announcements that will be made during Xi Jinping's visit. “After the visit to China, President Lula determined that we could move forward in building an agenda that aligns Brazil's new development policies with the expansion of this cooperation,” said Rui Costa. Areas of strategic interest Areas of interest for both countries include artificial intelligence, infrastructure and energy transition. Brazil and China are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this month, and the arrival of the Chinese president will also serve to celebrate this date. Xi Jinping will come to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. And he is expected to use his trip to hold a bilateral meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Chinese ambassador, in turn, stressed the interest in a rapprochement with Brazil. “Our partnership to invest in Brazil is a partnership focused on the future. Our economies and cooperation must continue to meet the demands brought about by sustainable development. Now it is a matter of identifying strategic areas and priorities for our cooperation,” Zhu Qingqiao said. He also highlighted the work of the China-Brazil High-Level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation (Cosban), which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024 and coordinates relations between Brazil and China. The body is chaired by the vice presidents of Brazil – currently Geraldo Alckmin – and China, Han Zheng. Did you like the topic? Choose how to follow Correio's main news:

