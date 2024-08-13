No face-to-face meeting as Somalia, Ethiopia hold indirect talks in Türkiye

Connect with us

Ethiopian and Somali officials are holding indirect talks in Ankara, Turkey, as the two sides seek to end a diplomatic dispute over the deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland that has been simmering between the two countries since early this year.

Diplomatic sources told VOA's Horn of Africa service that delegations from the two countries did not have face-to-face meetings. Turkey instead acted as an intermediary between the two countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Somali counterparts Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Ethiopian Taye Atske Selassie.

According to an official familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the discussions, Fidan met twice with each side on Monday to narrow their differences.

Key issues under deliberation are expected to include the fate of the controversial memorandum of understanding, or MOU, that Ethiopia signed with Somaliland on January 1, and Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea.

Under the deal, Somaliland would lease 20 kilometers of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a naval base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland's independence.

Somalia has denounced the MoU with the breakaway region as an attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The official who spoke to VOA's Horn of Africa service confirmed that the sticking points are the language to withdraw the memorandum of understanding and the language of the sea access arrangements.

Ahead of the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian leader Abiy Ahmed to call for reconciliation.

During his conversation with President Mohamud, Erdogan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he had expressed his expectations for concrete results in the second round of negotiations.

And in his phone call with Prime Minister Ahmed, Erdogan suggested on X that he was urging Ethiopia to take steps that would eliminate Somalia's concerns about its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ahmed wrote on X about the importance of providing Ethiopia with access to the sea in a mutually acceptable approach.

At the same time, Mohamud said on X that Somalia was ready to “engage in economic and development cooperation with Ethiopia, but insisted that such partnerships must always respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia, and adhere to international law and norms.

