Donald Trump, who is not fazed by Kamala Harris' popularity, demands that his opponent be disqualified from the election





As rumors continue to mount that he is in a nervous breakdown over the rise of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to allay Republican fears, making a convincing case that he is unfazed by his opponents' popularity and will spend the next 85 days running a disciplined campaign that will win him votes on November 5.

No, I'm just kidding you, of course. Instead, he posted several messages about Harris faking crowd sizes at his rallies, the tone of which can best be described as an internet troll meets an old man who thinks his microwave is spying on him.

Long obsessed with crowd size, Trump wrote the following to his supporters:

Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was no one on the plane, and she did it, and showed a massive crowd of so-called supporters, BUT THEY DON'T EXIST! She was exposed by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd photo, but there was no one there, which was later confirmed by the reflection in the mirror finish of the VP's plane. She is a CHEATER. NO ONE was expecting her, and the crowd looked like 10,000 people! Same thing happens with her fake crowds at her speeches. This is how Democrats win elections, by CHEATING – and they are even worse at the polls. She should be disqualified because creating a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does this will cheat at EVERYTHING!

In later posts he added: Look we caught her with a fake audience. There was no one there! and EVERYTHING ABOUT KAMALA IS FAKE!

As the New York Times points out, the crowds that gathered at Harris’ events, including in Detroit outside an airplane hangar, were seen by thousands of people and media outlets, and the numbers her campaign claims match what was visible on the ground. Beyond the fact that Trump’s claims simply aren’t true, there’s nothing new in his messaging, which gives off strong vibes of a guy who, figuratively, and perhaps literally, is pissed off at the thought of competing with Harris, hence the call for her disqualification. If he thought he was sailing to victory, he’d be happy to take her on, just as he was happy to take on Joe Biden.

Even before his ridiculous statements about AIDS mobs, Trump’s panic over Harris was abundantly clear. On Thursday, in a fact-free press conference, he repeatedly insulted the vice president’s intelligence, falsely claiming she couldn’t pass the bar and calling her incompetent and not as smart as Biden. Then, on Saturday, the Times reported that since Harris took the top spot, Trump had:

He attacked a major donor in text messages sent by an aide on his behalf. He repeated his claim at a donor event that the vice president had only recently decided to be black. He told said donors, who asked about the upcoming election, “We have to stop the steal.” A repeat of his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He has repeatedly called Harris a bitch in private (which a spokesperson unsurprisingly denied).

This is not exactly the behavior of a man who is sure he has won the election.

