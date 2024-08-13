How a real estate scam led to the arrest of Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed | External Affairs Defence & Security News





File photo of former Director General of Pakistani Intelligence, Faiz Hameed

5 mins read Last updated: Aug 12, 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Former Director General (DG) of Pakistan's Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was taken into military custody by Pakistani authorities on Monday and the process of his court martial has been initiated in connection with a housing project scandal, Dawn reported, citing the Pakistani military's media wing.

According to the report, this is the first time in Pakistan's history that a court martial has been initiated against a former intelligence chief.

Faiz Hameed, a retired three-star general of the Pakistan Army, served as the 24th director general of the ISI from 2019 to 2022.

Why was former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed arrested?

Quoting a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Dawn said that a detailed investigation has been conducted by the Pakistan Army, as per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to verify “the correctness of the complaints in the Top City case filed against Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd)”.

The ISPR statement added that accordingly, “appropriate disciplinary action” has been initiated against Hameed under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

The ISPR also said that multiple cases of violation of the Pakistan Army Post-Retirement Act have been made out against Hameed. “The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been remanded in military custody,” the statement added.

According to Dawn, the Pakistani military had formed a commission of inquiry in April to probe allegations of abuse of authority against Hameed.

In a written order issued on November 14, Pakistan's Supreme Court said the allegations of “extremely serious nature” against Hameed “cannot be left unanswered” because, if proven true, they would harm the reputation of Pakistani institutions, including the country's federal government, armed forces, the ISI and the Pakistan Rangers.

What are the charges against former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed?

The management of Top City, a private housing scheme, has reportedly levelled charges against the former ISI director general, claiming that Hameed orchestrated a raid on the residence and offices of its owner, Moeez Khan.

Quoting the petition, Dawn reported that on May 12, 2017, Pakistan Rangers and ISI agents raided Moeez's Top City office and residence. They allegedly took away valuables including gold, diamond jewellery and cash in an alleged terrorism case.

The petition alleges that Hameed's brother, retired naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed, tried to resolve the issue. The petition claims that after his acquittal, Moeez was contacted by Hameed through the latter's cousin – a brigadier in the army – to arrange a meeting.

According to the petition, during this meeting, Hameed allegedly told the petitioner that he would return only a portion of the items confiscated in the raid. Hameed then allegedly said that he would not return the 400 tolas of gold and cash confiscated in the raid.

The petition also claims that ISI officials – retired Brigadier Naeem Fakhar and retired Brigadier Ghaffar – “forced” the petitioner to “pay Rs 4 crore (Pakistani Rupees) in cash” and “sponsor a private television network AAP for a few months”.

According to the petition, other former ISI officials – Irtaza Haroon, Sardar Najaf, Zahid Mehmood Malik, Wasim Tabish and Mohammad Munir – were also “involved in the illegal takeover of the housing society”.

In March last year, Pakistan's then Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had also said that an investigation was underway against the former ISI chief and his brother in connection with allegations of corruption and amassing assets beyond their means.

In March this year, a court in Rawalpindi sent Hameed's brother, Najaf Hameed, to jail for 14 days of pretrial detention.

Former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed's controversial past

Hameed, who had opted for early retirement and submitted his resignation in November 2022, is no stranger to controversy.

As the Dawn report explains, Hameed was at the centre of an alleged clash between the Pakistani military and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of then Prime Minister Imran Khan over the appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as the new ISI chief in the last quarter of 2021.

Hameed had also come under heavy criticism from Pakistan Muslim League (N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for allegedly playing a role in their convictions and for supporting the previous structure under the PTI.

In 2018, a former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) leveled charges against members of Pakistan’s security agencies, claiming that they were manipulating judicial proceedings. The former judge, who was sacked after his complaint, had also claimed that the agencies had contacted the IHC’s chief justice to ensure that Nawaz and Maryam remained behind bars during the elections.

An amended application filed before the Supreme Court on behalf of the former judge named former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Hameed, three retired brigadiers, a former IHC chief justice and a former Supreme Court registrar as respondents.

Hameed, for his part, rejected allegations that he was involved in constituting the IHC benches to extend the detention of Nawaz and Maryam, and claimed that the former judge had dragged him into the case without reason.

In May last year, former Pakistani federal minister Faisal Vawda also accused Hameed of being the “architect, mastermind and biggest beneficiary” of the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which it was alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife illegally obtained billions of Pakistani rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd.

