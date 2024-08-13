EU warns Elon Musk ahead of Trump interview against hate speech





Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Apu Gomes | Getty Images

The European Commission warned X Corp. owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday that the company could face sanctions and restrictions in Europe if it does not address the spread of illegal content, including incitement to violence and hate speech, on its social media platform.

“I am writing to you in the context of recent events in the United Kingdom and regarding the planned broadcast on your platform X of a live conversation between a US presidential candidate and yourself, which will also be accessible to EU users,” wrote Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, in a letter published on X on Monday.

“We are monitoring potential risks in the EU related to the dissemination of content likely to incite violence, hatred and racism during major political – or societal – events in the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections,” Mr Breton wrote.

“I therefore urge you to ensure the effectiveness of your systems quickly and to report the measures taken to my team,” he added.

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, Industry, Research and Energy.

JEAN THYS

After receiving the letter, Yaccarino called it “an unprecedented attempt to extend a law that is supposed to apply in Europe to political activities in the United States.”

“He also treats European citizens with condescension, suggesting that they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions,” Yaccarino wrote on X.

Elon Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, is scheduled to host Donald Trump on Monday night on Spaces, X's streaming platform.

Billed as an impromptu conversation by Elon Musk, the Spaces session will be one of the few campaign events Trump will attend this week. The former Republican president is still trying to find his feet in a newly contested race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The commissioner reminded Musk of the due diligence obligations set out in the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires social networks and media streaming platforms to prevent the spread of hate speech and other harmful content on their platforms, as part of an investigation by X into potential breaches of the law.

Breton warned Elon Musk that the EU was ready to “use its toolbox to the full” to protect European citizens from “serious harm”.

Given X Corp.'s reported 300 million users worldwide (one-third of which are based in the EU), X is “designated as a very large online platform” with a legal obligation to comply with European laws and in particular the Digital Services Act, Breton wrote.

The riots in the UK in recent weeks were sparked by misinformation spread on X and other social media platforms, wrongly identifying the perpetrator of attacks on children attending a dance class in an English town as an asylum seeker.

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after unrest broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. Rumors about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect after a fatal stabbing in Southport sparked violent protests and unrest spread across England and Northern Ireland.

Getty Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Since then, Musk has made a series of inflammatory comments about the situation in the UK on X. At one point, he suggested that the violence taking place on British streets could end in civil war, writing: “Civil war is inevitable.”

Musk's comments have been denounced by British authorities, with a spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying last week that there was “no justification” for such comments.

Musk also shared an image of a fake headline that appeared to come from The Telegraph newspaper website, falsely claiming that the UK was building “detention camps” on the Falkland Islands for rioters.

He has since deleted the image, which was also posted by far-right Britain First co-leader Ashlea Simon.

British officials had already criticized Musk before the misinformation about the stabbings broke. In an interview with the Times newspaper last week, British technology minister Peter Kyle said Musk was “accountable to no one” and that dealing with platforms like his could be akin to negotiating with foreign governments “simply because of their scale and reach.”

Riot police push back anti-migration protesters outside on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham, United Kingdom

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

The Commission, which is the executive arm of the European Union, launched an investigation last year to determine whether X is in breach of the DSA. That investigation is ongoing.

Breton said the EU “cannot rule out potential spillovers into the EU” from illegal content distributed on X, even when it occurs in the context of business in another jurisdiction.

The EU cites “changes to recommendation systems, increased monitoring of specific keywords or hashtags, or orders to cease or remedy alleged infringements” as examples of interim measures it can apply under the DSA.

The commission also has the power to impose fines of up to 6% of a company's annual worldwide turnover if it breaches the DSA.

The commission has already accused X of violating rules on dark patterns, which are deceptive tactics used by companies to trick people into using or paying for certain products and services, advertising transparency and access to data for researchers.

