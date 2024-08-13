Elon Musk claims denial-of-service attack delayed his meeting with Trump





CNN —

X owner Elon Musk claimed Monday that a distributed denial-of-service attack overwhelmed the company's servers, preventing it from beginning its interview with former President Donald Trump as thousands of people trying to join the conversation complained they couldn't hear it.

It looks like a massive DDOS attack is underway on . Musk said in a post on X that we are working to shut it down. In the worst case scenario, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and publish the conversation later.

It was not immediately clear whether bad actors were behind what Musk called an attack, or whether the problem was simply caused by too many users trying to listen in on the conversation.

DDOS, or distributed denial of service, is a common attack method in which hackers flood a site with fake traffic to overload its systems and attempt to take it offline.

Musk said in a separate post that X had tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.

Trump had posted earlier Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in nearly a year ahead of his conversation on the platform later in the day with X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Among Trump's posts was a video featuring past comments made by his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in support of progressive policies, something the former president has highlighted at his recent campaign rallies.

The comments included Harris saying she didn't want to treat undocumented people crossing the border like criminals, that we probably need to think about starting from scratch when asked if she supported abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that she thought it was wrong and backward to think more police would create more security, as well as remarks in support of progressive policy proposals such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

The video ends with the words on screen: Reject San Francisco radical Kamala Harris.

Trump also released a two-and-a-half-minute video in which he highlights media coverage of the federal raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 and his indictments by the Justice Department. Trump has regularly claimed on the campaign trail that he is the victim of what he calls political persecution, and the video appears to amplify that claim.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime I have committed is courageously defending our nation against those who would destroy it. The more a broken system makes you realize you are wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep moving forward,” Trump says in a voiceover.

The video also contains lines that are staples of Trump's campaign speeches, including: “They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me, because I will never let them silence you. They're not coming after me. They're coming after you, and I just happen to be in their way.”

Trump also reposted a message from his official X campaign account promoting his Monday night interview on the platform with Musk.

This will be the interview of the century! can be read on the post in capital letters.

The last time Trump was active on X was to post a photo of himself from August 24, 2023, after his trial in an Atlanta jail in the Georgia election subversion case. In the meantime, his favorite social media site is his own Truth Social platform.

On Monday, Trump also released a video of himself walking down a hallway, which includes remarks that have been part of his campaign speeches: “This is the final battle. With you by my side, we will take down the deep state. We will kick the warmongers out of our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will drive out the communists, the Marxists and the fascists. We will get rid of the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media. And we will free America from these evil people once and for all.”

And in another message, Trump asked: “Are you better off now than when I was president?”

Our economy is in ruins. Our border has been erased. We are a nation in decline. Let's make the American dream AFFORDABLE again. Let's make America SAFE again. Let's make America GREAT again! he wrote.

This story has been updated with additional information.

