The United States has called the election a fraud and, according to the Wall Street JournalVenezuela’s president is willing to grant Maduro, who is facing multiple charges in the United States, amnesty if he steps down. But why would he? He has Xi Jinping at his side. In congratulating him, Xi glossed over the fact that Venezuela’s economy has collapsed by nearly 80 percent over the past decade under Maduro, driving more than seven million citizens to flee the country in search of food, work and hope. President Maduro has led the Venezuelan government and people, Xi Jinping said, in making remarkable progress in the cause of national development. Chinese President Xi Jinping with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2014. Credit: Jorge Silva China will firmly support Venezuela's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, national dignity and social stability, as well as its just cause of resisting external interference. The last clause of course refers to resisting the United States. With an estimated $60 billion in Chinese investment in the country, Xi Jinping is protecting his territory, even though it lies within the traditional sphere of influence of the United States. At its closest, Venezuela is about 800 kilometers from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

But it's not just about money. Venezuela is important to all of China's ambitions in the Americas, says Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American studies at the U.S. Army War College. That includes access to resources, markets in strategic sectors, strategic political objectives, and military options if it ever has to wage war with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. Maduro's forces have arrested at least 1,300 protesters since the election and killed 24, according to the human rights group Foro Penal, and are continuing the crackdown that Maduro calls "a 'repression'." Operation Tun Tun, operation knock knock an unsubtle reference to the black-clad security guards who knock on people's doors at night to arrest suspected dissidents. In exchange for Beijing's support, the Maduro regime supports Xi Jinping's political projects, including his crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong and his territorial ambitions in the South China Sea. As China continues to expand its global reach across Asia, the Pacific Islands, Eurasia, Africa, Latin America, the Arctic and even Antarctica, Pottinger says the United States and all democracies must be alert to Beijing's active exploitation of chaos wherever it occurs.

Policy makers in Australia and the United States [need to] We must remain clear-eyed about Beijing's true ambitions and about the profound lack of sincerity in Beijing's offers aimed, so to speak, at stabilizing relations. This is a direct challenge to the Albanian government's stated aim of stabilising Australian relations with China. America is distracted, to say the least. Credit: nna\riwood Although he was a senior official in the Trump administration and is expected to be so again if Trump wins, Pottinger is widely recognized as an expert on China, where he worked as a journalist for seven years. He is currently a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution and a business partner with former Australian journalist John Garnaut in the consulting firm they co-founded, Garnaut Global. According to him, Xi Jinping's policy in Latin America is aimed at destabilizing Latin America by, for example, strengthening a dictator. This policy means that millions more refugees will leave Venezuela for Colombia and all the way to the United States, and that money laundering and drug trafficking will intensify, Pottinger explains.

We are going to see Beijing, Moscow and Tehran tighten their grip on America. Beijing's goal in supporting Vladimir Putin and his attacks on Ukraine was to destabilize and fragment Europe, not stabilize it. Beijing's support for Iran, as it prepares its proxies for war with Israel, is aimed at destabilizing free countries and discrediting and weakening American power. Everywhere one looks, Beijing's goal is to foment chaos beyond its borders. He cites a 2021 speech by Xi Jinping that echoed a Mao Zedong slogan: "The world is in great chaos, the situation is excellent!" Pottinger says: "I mean, you said it straight from the horse's mouth. So anybody who has in any way entertained this idea of ​​stable ties with Beijing is really smoking dope." Pottinger argues that there are great advantages to the democratic world. For example, the combined GDP of the United States and its allies is twice that of China and Russia. But the power of the allies is latent, he says, and it is time to activate that power to impose costs on China and Russia.