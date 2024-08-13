Cambodia still benefits from Xi Jinping's visit in 2016

When President Xi Jinping arrived in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia on October 13, 2016, Chea Munyrith, then director of the Confucius Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, recalled that teachers and students from the institute were among the crowds welcoming him.

“President Xi's visit was celebrated across the country,” recalled Chea, who is now chairman of the Cambodian Association of Sino-Cambodian Evolution Scholars.

During his state visit, Xi held talks with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and then-Prime Minister Hun Sen, agreeing that the two countries should continue to be “highly trusted friends, loyal partners and a community with a shared future,” said Chea, who worked on the translation of the Khmer-language edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.

As the two sides signed 31 cooperation documents, Xi Jinping's visit also demonstrated closer people-to-people ties.

As the planning and projects director of the Cambodia Civil Society Alliance Forum, Chea has worked for years with Chinese non-governmental organizations on projects aimed at improving the living conditions of people in rural Cambodia.

He cited the two countries' collaboration in poverty reduction and health care, such as the Cambodia-China Friendship Village project for poverty reduction, the Preah Kossamak Cambodia-China Friendship Hospital and the China-Cambodia Love Heart Journey program that provides free surgery to Cambodian children with congenital heart disease.

China's support to Cambodia with advanced equipment to clear all landmines and achieve the goal of a mine-free country by 2025 has helped ease people's security concerns, Chea added.

Cambodia is one of the countries most affected by landmines, with an estimated 4 to 6 million mines and other unexploded ordnance left over from three decades of war and internal conflict that ended in 1998.

Since 2018, China has helped Cambodia clear more than 100 square kilometers of minefields and about 78,000 pieces of landmines and explosive remnants of war. The assistance has benefited more than 1.5 million Cambodians, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Kin Phea, director general of the Institute of International Relations of Cambodia, a branch of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said that nearly a decade after President Xi's visit to Cambodia, “Cambodia-China relations and cooperation have expanded and strengthened in all sectors and at all levels.”

In a joint statement issued during Xi Jinping's visit, China and Cambodia agreed to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2017.

In 2023, one year after the China-Cambodia free trade agreement and regional economic partnership agreement came into effect, the total import and export between China and Cambodia exceeded $14.82 billion, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

China has been Cambodia's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years. It is also the country's main source of foreign direct investment, accounting for two-thirds of total FDI in 2023, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

Neak Chandarith, director of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center in Cambodia, said Cambodia supports China-proposed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative as it sees the BRI as a catalyst to maintain strong economic growth.

In 2019, Cambodia became the first country to sign an action plan to build a community with a shared future with China.

Last year, when China and Cambodia celebrated the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the two countries agreed to deepen their partnership under the “diamond hexagon” cooperation framework that focuses on six priority areas: politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The Morodok Techo National Stadium, a 60,000-capacity arena, was opened in 2021 just in time to be the main venue for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games last year.

“Cambodia’s participation in China-proposed initiatives has facilitated its integration into regional frameworks such as the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and ASEAN-China Cooperation,” Neak said, noting that such integration enhances Cambodia’s regional influence and promotes economic cooperation.

As this year is designated as the Year of China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchanges, Um Vuty, founder and chairman of the Cambodian Students Association in China, said he believes the younger generation will play a key role in deepening bilateral cooperation and mutual trust.

During Xi Jinping’s visit to Cambodia in 2016, Um Vuty was pursuing a master’s degree at the China University of Geosciences in Beijing. Witnessing the close exchanges between Cambodia and China, he founded his association in 2017 to help young Cambodians study and work in China.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the association selected 95 Cambodian students who had studied medicine in China to form a team of volunteers responsible for administering more than 100,000 vaccines to Phnom Penh residents, including 5,000 Chinese nationals.

Um Vuty is now a civil servant and chairman of the Cambodian-Chinese Youth Relations Association. “What I learned in China laid a solid foundation for my career and helped me in many tasks,” he said.

Following President Xi's visit, “there are now more Confucius Institutes and Chinese language schools in Cambodia, so that young Cambodians can learn Chinese and use it for research, communication and even in their own businesses,” Um Vuty said.

He added that he hoped to create more opportunities for Cambodian and Chinese students to communicate with each other.

Anheng Sokpheak, chairman of the Siem Reap-based Cambodia Chinese Tour Guides Association, said more Chinese tourists have come to Cambodia since Xi Jinping's visit, which has contributed to the development of Cambodia's tourism industry and local economy, and increased employment opportunities.

Before Xi Jinping's visit, China was the second largest source of tourists to Cambodia after Vietnam, with an estimated 694,712 Chinese nationals visiting the kingdom in 2015.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit global travel, China ranked first with the number of Chinese visitors to Cambodia reaching 2.36 million, accounting for 35.7 percent of international tourist arrivals and generating about $1.8 billion in revenue, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.

The number of Chinese tourists to Cambodia increased by 41.5 percent year on year in the first four months of 2024, according to the ministry, Xinhua reported.

“Cooperation in infrastructure projects such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville highway and the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport has also helped improve transportation efficiency and support the local tourism industry,” Anheng said.

“As the two countries promote cooperation in tourism, we hope to see more Chinese tourists visiting Cambodia,” he said, adding that his association’s more than 700 tour guides are always ready to help Chinese tourists.

In a clear sign of the strengthening of bilateral ties, Phnom Penh’s Third Ring Road was renamed Xi Jinping Boulevard in May. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the move expressed Xi Jinping’s gratitude for his historic contribution to Cambodia’s development.

Chea, from the Cambodian Association of Sino-Cambodian Evolution Scholars, said the road's name change was an important step symbolizing the growing bilateral friendship.

The Cambodia-China ties are special, unbreakable and constitute a “unique model” of state-to-state relations that can be replicated regionally and globally, said Kin Phea of ​​the Royal Academy.

Relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen and diversify in all areas of common interest, he said, stressing that this will guide the “two iron brothers” to greater achievements.

