Elon Musk slams EU over X disinformation ahead of Donald Trump interview

Elon Musk has clashed with the EU ahead of a planned interview with Donald Trump on X as a war of words erupted between Brussels and the tech billionaires' social media platform over content related to the US election.

The row erupted when Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, returned to X on Monday with a number of posts on a social media platform that had once banned him, just hours before Elon Musk's interview.

The billionaires' planned event with Trump prompted a screeching warning from Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, about the dissemination of content that encourages hatred, disorder, incitement to violence or certain cases of disinformation.

Breton said in a letter to Musk that he was obligated to remind the tech entrepreneur of due diligence obligations set out in the EU's Digital Services Act, which aims to control hate speech and disinformation online.

Breton said he was writing to Musk about X's livestream with Trump scheduled for Monday, and after the recent violence in the United Kingdom, where social media platforms have been criticized for inciting race riots across the country.

Musk responded to Breton with a meme from the 2008 film Tropic Thunder, in which an actor yells, “Take a big step back and literally fuck your own face.”

Linda Yaccarino, X's executive director, wrote of Breton's letter: “This is an unprecedented attempt to extend a law that is supposed to apply in Europe to political activities in the United States. It also patronizes European citizens, suggesting that they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions.”

In response to Breton's letter, Trump's campaign blasted the EU as an enemy of free speech. The European Union should mind its own business instead of trying to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, a Trump campaign spokesman said.

The campaign also suggested that the bloc was trying to prevent Trump's return to the presidency because of trade policy.

They know that a President Trump victory means America will no longer be ripped off because he will use tariffs wisely and renegotiate trade deals that put America first, he said.

Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, endorsed Trump's re-election bid last month, just after the failed assassination attempt on him, and recently launched a campaign finance group to support the former president's White House bid.

Trump said Monday's interview with Elon Musk on X would be the interview of the century, and marked the event with posts on the platform that were crucial to his electoral success in 2016.

Among the posts, a campaign video reminded viewers of the federal indictments against him for allegedly mishandling classified documents and conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. “They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,” Trump says in the video. He also vows to completely wipe out the deep state.

According to X, the post was viewed more than 19 million times four hours after it was posted.

Another video criticized Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival in this year's presidential election.

Trump's sudden reappearance on X comes as the race for the White House tightens this year, with Harris now tied or leading in some key states, according to polls conducted since she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

X, formerly Twitter, banned Trump from the platform for life in 2021, shortly after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He had repeatedly violated the platform's rules against inciting or glorifying violence.

Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022, reinstated Trump's account later that year and relaxed the platform's moderation policies, allowing suspended and controversial figures to return.

Before Monday, Trump had posted only once since Musk reinstated his account on Aug. 24, 2023, when he surrendered to Georgia authorities on criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in that state. That post sparked a surge in donations to his campaign.

Trump launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, in 2022 in an attempt to compete with Twitter.

A clause between Truth Social and Trump that requires him to post on the platform six hours before posting elsewhere expired last year. Trump’s audience on X, where he has 88 million followers, is far larger than on Truth Social, where he has 7.5 million followers.

Sales at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, fell $1.19 million to $837,000 in the three months to June, with a net loss of $16.4 million, according to quarterly results released Friday. Shares of TMTG closed down 5.1% in New York trading Monday.

This article has been edited to correct Trump Media & Technology's quarterly figures

