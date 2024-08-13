Boris Johnson courted for Telegraph job as Nadhim Zahawi considers running

Boris Johnson has reportedly been courted for a senior role at the Daily Telegraph by a potential candidate for the newspaper group.

The former Conservative prime minister is said to have been sounded out by his former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who is said to have contacted several wealthy backers in preparation for a possible bid for the Telegraph and Spectator newspapers.

Zahawi has held informal preliminary talks and has offered investors Johnson would become the Telegraph's international editor if the offer is successful, although there is no firm agreement or formal negotiations, according to Sky News.

Johnson currently writes a column for the Daily Mail, although he has long-standing links to the Telegraph, where he began his career as a star correspondent in Brussels writing exaggerated articles on EU regulations, before returning to the UK to become a political columnist and enter politics.

Zahawi resigned as an MP in July after deciding not to stand for election in his Stratford-on-Avon constituency.

He first became involved in discussions over the Telegraph's future as an intermediary, introducing RedBird IMI, a UAE-backed consortium, to the Barclay family.

RedBird IMI, a company backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE vice president, and US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, took control of the Telegraph newspapers and Spectator magazine in December after paying off debts owed to the Barclay family, including a £600m loan against the securities.

However, RedBird IMI was unable to finalise its proposed Telegraph deal after the UK government drafted legislation earlier this year aimed at preventing foreign states or associated persons from owning newspaper assets in the UK.

Abu Dhabi's takeover of a newspaper widely seen as the Conservative Party's house newspaper had been fiercely rejected by many Tory MPs and lords. Their concerns about past press freedom violations in the UAE, which funded 75% of RedBird IMI, led ministers to draft the new law.

After it became clear that the offer would not be approved under the new rules, RedBird IMI put the media group back up for sale in April; the deadline for the first round of offers closed in mid-July. The sale is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Several interested parties have already pulled out, including Lord Rothermere, the owner of the Daily Mail, who withdrew from the auction for fear that his newspaper group would be embroiled in a long and complex battle to ensure any acquisition overcomes competition and political obstacles.

An offer from Lord Saatchi, the former Conservative co-chairman responsible for the party's best-known advertising campaigns, and Girl de Rothschild He also failed to reach the second round..

Among those interested is a consortium led by hedge fund magnate Paul Marshall and backed by billionaire Ken Griffin.

Zahawi, who was appointed chairman of the Barclay family-owned Very Retail group in May, is understood to have contacted potential investors, including the Reuben family, which has a stake in Newcastle United and a large property portfolio.

Zahawi and Johnson declined to comment.

In June it emerged that Telegraph Media Group had fallen into the red last year after setting aside almost £280m to cover loans to the Barclay family that may not be repaid.

In its accounts, the group indicates that, despite resilient financial performance, it managed to Loss of £244.6m in 2023, compared to profits of £33.3m the previous year due to the arrangement.

The group also said it exceeded one million subscriptions in August 2023, and that subscriptions increased from 734,000 in December 2022 to 1.03 million in December 2023.