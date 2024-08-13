Capital relocation promotes economic equality outside Java, says Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that the relocation of the capital from Jakarta to IKN Nusantara in East Kalimantan will promote economic equality outside the island of Java. “Regarding the benefits gained by the people of Kalimantan, the relocation of the capital will encourage economic growth in East Kalimantan, especially in Balikpapan and, more specifically, in the North Penajam Paser district,” he said at the cabinet plenary meeting at IKN Nusantara on Monday. He emphasized that 58 percent of the economy's gross domestic product (GDP) is in Java. Therefore, he wants to achieve equality so that regions outside the island of Java can also benefit from economic circulation. “One of the reasons for moving the capital is to achieve equality. Since 58 percent of the economic GDP is still in Java, we want regions outside Java to also experience economic circulation,” the President explained. Besides economic circulation, the president also stressed that population problems were one of the reasons for moving the capital. Related News: Nusantara capital to boost fair economy: Indonesian minister “Java has a very large population, with 56 percent of the population living on the island. This became one of our decision factors for relocating the capital. Jakarta has a very dense population,” he noted. On Monday, the head of state chaired the first plenary session with ministers of the Onward Indonesia Cabinet at Garuda Palace, IKN, East Kalimantan. Deputy Presidential Secretary for Protocol, Press and Media Yusuf Permana said on Sunday that Jokowi would return to the IKN office in the coming days to hold the first full cabinet meeting and lay the foundations for several supporting infrastructures. Four domestic private investors – BCA, Swiss-Belhotel, Royal Golden Eagle and Intiland – will attend the inauguration ceremony of the seventh phase of IKN's investment project. Related News: IKN Development Boosts Economic Growth in Eastern Indonesia, ADB Says

