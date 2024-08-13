NADINE DORRIES: Like Keir, I was also cheated on by Sue Gray. Here's how…

My first meeting with Sue Gray, the woman at the heart of the government who today makes more headlines than any elected politician, was when I was Health Minister.

I had to chair one of the most difficult meetings of my career, and Sue, then Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office, helped me prepare.

Emotions were running high and many participants were upset.

I couldn't leave my chair but instinctively looked across the room at Sue.

She put down her notepad and pen, picked up a box of tissues and began handing them out, filling glasses of water and placing a comforting hand on shoulders.

From that moment on, I thought we had forged a bond, which then developed into a budding friendship in my early days as Culture Secretary, after she invited me to an event at the Edinburgh Festival.

That all changed when, as the senior civil servant tasked by then prime minister Boris Johnson with investigating Partygate, Ms Gray appointed a pro-Remain Labour supporter as her legal adviser.

I quickly learned how easy it is to be fooled by Sue Gray. She is a slick woman (and a close friend of former Conservative cabinet member Michael Gove, by the way). She fooled me and, I believe, she did the same to Keir Starmer, whose chief of staff she is now.

Just six weeks into Labour's reign, 10 Downing Street appears to be in disarray with allegations that she and the prime minister's closest adviser, Morgan McSweeney, are battling for dominance.

Some things are hilarious. When I read that Mrs. Gray had “moved twice” [McSweeney’s] As I walked away from the Prime Minister's office, an image of Sue Gray came to mind, her arms outstretched, almost horizontal, as she huffed and puffed as she pushed a large desk along a corridor while her rival was out for lunch.

He then returns, clutching his sandwich and coffee, to find an empty space where his desk once was. Just like in The Office.

More seriously, Ms Gray is also accused of blocking security advisers from accessing Starmer with an imperious “Tell me…” when even Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the most senior civil servant, is apparently supposed to go through Ms Gray to speak to the Prime Minister.

Then there are allegations that she is “dominating” negotiations over a controversial $310 million redevelopment of Casement Park stadium in Belfast, a city with which she has strong historical links.

Curiously, Sue Gray gave up her job in Whitehall to briefly run a pub in rural County Down, in what was known as 'bandit country' during the Troubles, and there has long been speculation that she was a spy.

This is not unusual. Whitehall is filled to the brim with former security officers who now hold senior civil service positions.

But as I explained in my book, The Plot, she coveted the position of permanent secretary at the Northern Ireland Department and even asked Boris Johnson for the job in one of their first meetings during his Partygate investigations after being stonewalled by Simon Case. An embarrassed Boris pretended not to hear her request.

Shortly afterwards, following the publication of her damning report on Partygate, it was announced that Ms Gray was leaving the civil service to work for Keir Starmer!

The weekend reports are of course dismissed by both sides and by 10 Downing Street, but it is clear that something is going on and it is not at all funny.

Remember the chaos, unrest and far-reaching consequences created by Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, when, like Gray, he too appeared to behave as if he thought he was Prime Minister?

Starmer should acknowledge the early worrying signs that his staff have been disruptive, the briefings and counter-briefings and the repeated leaks to the media. It will only get worse for him if he does not get his act together soon, because his decision to grant Ms Gray such a disruptive degree of power in 10 Downing Street is indicative of a weak and misguided prime minister.

Can he do anything? Well, the House of Lords is one option, and I am convinced that that is the direction Sue Gray will be heading in the near future, from where she will, I hope, continue to champion the causes that are close to her heart.

Why did Amanda wait so long to reveal texts?

What is Amanda Abbington up to? I don't know who is advising her, but she needs to stop listening to them, or the public's sympathy will quickly turn to irritation.

After going public with her complaint about her treatment on Strictly and putting her dance partner Giovanni Pernice in the spotlight, the BBC was forced (rightly) to investigate.

Now that the investigation is about to be released, she has reportedly sent a new series of text messages that show Giovanni has crossed the line. (He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.)

Why did she wait until now? Why weren't they given to her at the beginning? Surely she didn't forget that she had received them?

All this does is keep the story in the headlines week after week. Oh wait, unless of course

Tom's Olympic Debt to the Queen

Top Gun star Tom Cruise completed his latest mission impossible with style and panache that left us stunned at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

From the rooftops of the Stade de France, he threw himself into the void to land unperturbed on the pitch, 35 metres below, from where he jumped onto a motorbike and left carrying the Olympic flag.

Play a pre-recorded movie of Cruise passing the Eiffel Tower and other landmarks on his way to the airport to board a plane across the Atlantic, then parachute over the Hollywood Hills to hand over the flag to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Games.

Unlike the soggy opening ceremony, this was a final to be proud of and owed much to the parody footage of our late, beloved Queen parachuting into the London 2012 stadium. Well, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

It's reassuring to see that Prince William is like many dads on summer vacation, avoiding the razor and maintaining his beard.

In a video with Kate in which he thanked the Olympic competitors of Team GB, a relaxed William was seen alongside a smiling and thankfully healthy Kate. Will the beard still be there in September, I wonder.

Are tourists staying away?

I have just returned from Mallorca, a visit which had me worried after hearing that locals were angry about the excessive number of tourists and their impact on life on the island.

Admittedly, the place seemed much quieter than usual, but we did witness an unreasonable and infuriating “anti-tourist” incident. Maybe it was just the heat? I hope so. I am a regular visitor to the north of the island and would hate to see the usually welcoming atmosphere change.