PM Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Sheikh all set to tie her rakhi in Delhi this Raksha Bandhan

Qamar Sheikh, who has been adorning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist with a 'rakhi' for over two decades, is once again gearing up to travel to Delhi to do the same for Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 19. This will be the 30th consecutive year that Sheikh will tie a rakhi on the prime minister's wrist.

Qamar Sheikh was born into a Muslim family in Karachi and married Mohsin Sheikh in 1981. She has since migrated and settled in India. Sheikh has been in touch with Prime Minister Modi for 35 years, since 1990.

She considers Prime Minister Modi a brother, and he reciprocates. Every year for Raksha Bandhan, Sheikh makes a rakhi for him with her own hands and the prime minister has it tied on his wrist by his “sister”.

Raksha Bandhan is on Monday, August 19. Naturally, Sheikh has already prepared 8-10 Rakhis. She told Aaj Tak that she does not buy Rakhis from the market. “I make a lot of Rakhis with my own hands every year before Raksha Bandhan and at the end, I tie the Rakhi that I like the most on her wrist,” she added.

For the 30th year of this ritual, Sheikh said she was preparing something special.

“The rakhi that I have prepared this year, I have made it on velvet. I have used beads, metal embroidery and tikki in the Rakhi,” she noted, adding that her tickets are booked for Delhi for August 19, a day before Raksha Bandhan.

Sheikh pointed out that before the Covid-19 pandemic, she used to tie the rakhi on the prime minister's wrist herself. This stopped in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Due to the pandemic, she was unable to travel and perform this ritual.

Last year, she travelled to Delhi with her husband and tied the rakhi. And this year too, Sheikh hopes to be invited to the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

As a sister, she said, she prays for her brother's good health. She added that Prime Minister Modi will continue the public welfare work he has done in the last decade.

Sheikh recalled that he first met Prime Minister Modi in 1990 through the late Dr Swaroop Singh, then Governor of Gujarat.

She went to meet Singh who was leaving the airport. Narendra Modi was also present at that time. Singh had then told Narendra Modi that he considered Kamar Sheikh as his daughter. Hearing this, Prime Minister Modi responded by saying that from then on, Kamar Sheikh would be his sister.

“Since then, I tie a Rakhi on him during the Raksha Bandhan festival,” Sheikh said.

Sheikh recalls that when she first met him, Prime Minister Modi was just a Sangh employee.

“I once told him that I pray that one day you become the chief minister of Gujarat,” she said. Hearing this, PM Modi laughed.

“When my wish came true, in a later meeting on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he asked me what wish I had made for my brother now?” Sheikh said that at that time, she was praying that Narendra Modi would become the prime minister of the country.

“I am lucky that my wish has been granted. Today, he has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time,” she added.

Published on: August 12, 2024

