Politics
PM Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Sheikh all set to tie her rakhi in Delhi this Raksha Bandhan
Qamar Sheikh, who has been adorning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist with a 'rakhi' for over two decades, is once again gearing up to travel to Delhi to do the same for Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 19. This will be the 30th consecutive year that Sheikh will tie a rakhi on the prime minister's wrist.
Qamar Sheikh was born into a Muslim family in Karachi and married Mohsin Sheikh in 1981. She has since migrated and settled in India. Sheikh has been in touch with Prime Minister Modi for 35 years, since 1990.
She considers Prime Minister Modi a brother, and he reciprocates. Every year for Raksha Bandhan, Sheikh makes a rakhi for him with her own hands and the prime minister has it tied on his wrist by his “sister”.
Raksha Bandhan is on Monday, August 19. Naturally, Sheikh has already prepared 8-10 Rakhis. She told Aaj Tak that she does not buy Rakhis from the market. “I make a lot of Rakhis with my own hands every year before Raksha Bandhan and at the end, I tie the Rakhi that I like the most on her wrist,” she added.
For the 30th year of this ritual, Sheikh said she was preparing something special.
“The rakhi that I have prepared this year, I have made it on velvet. I have used beads, metal embroidery and tikki in the Rakhi,” she noted, adding that her tickets are booked for Delhi for August 19, a day before Raksha Bandhan.
Sheikh pointed out that before the Covid-19 pandemic, she used to tie the rakhi on the prime minister's wrist herself. This stopped in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Due to the pandemic, she was unable to travel and perform this ritual.
Last year, she travelled to Delhi with her husband and tied the rakhi. And this year too, Sheikh hopes to be invited to the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.
As a sister, she said, she prays for her brother's good health. She added that Prime Minister Modi will continue the public welfare work he has done in the last decade.
Sheikh recalled that he first met Prime Minister Modi in 1990 through the late Dr Swaroop Singh, then Governor of Gujarat.
She went to meet Singh who was leaving the airport. Narendra Modi was also present at that time. Singh had then told Narendra Modi that he considered Kamar Sheikh as his daughter. Hearing this, Prime Minister Modi responded by saying that from then on, Kamar Sheikh would be his sister.
“Since then, I tie a Rakhi on him during the Raksha Bandhan festival,” Sheikh said.
Sheikh recalls that when she first met him, Prime Minister Modi was just a Sangh employee.
“I once told him that I pray that one day you become the chief minister of Gujarat,” she said. Hearing this, PM Modi laughed.
“When my wish came true, in a later meeting on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he asked me what wish I had made for my brother now?” Sheikh said that at that time, she was praying that Narendra Modi would become the prime minister of the country.
“I am lucky that my wish has been granted. Today, he has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time,” she added.
Settle
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/karachi-born-woman-is-ready-to-tie-rakhi-on-pm-modis-wrist-2581118-2024-08-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Sheikh all set to tie her rakhi in Delhi this Raksha Bandhan
- Glial cells identified as key players in Alzheimer's disease
- NADINE DORRIES: Like Keir, I was also cheated on by Sue Gray. Here's how…
- North American Table Tennis Table Market Size by Type
- Hear what Putin had to say about Ukraine's surprising advance into Russian territory
- Indonesian President Holds First Cabinet Meeting in Unfinished New Capital
- Trump, Musk's X interview is thin on information due to technical issuesExBulletin
- Montes hopes success at Ohio State will inspire more Venezuelans to play hockey
- Randt and Thorfinnson return to lead the girls tennis team
- Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on X is hampered by technical issues as many users were unable to join
- Capital relocation promotes economic equality outside Java, says Jokowi
- East Africa: Somali, Turkish leaders discuss bilateral relations, regional stability