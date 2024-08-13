Elon Musk will interview Donald Trump live on X





Donald Trump is returning for at least one night to give a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years after the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump and X owner Elon Musk are set to have what the tech titan called a “live conversation” at 8 p.m. ET that will be “unscripted and open-ended, so should be very entertaining!” Musk is inviting X users to ask their own questions.

This debate is not only a way for the former president to reach millions of potential voters directly. It is also an opportunity for X, a platform that relies heavily on politics, to redeem itself after some struggles.

X has already been home to some of the most memorable moments of the 2024 election cycle. While he skipped the first GOP presidential debate in August, Trump launched his own counterprogramming, appearing in a taped interview with former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson that aired on X. Last month, President Joe Biden announced the news of his departure from the campaign in a letter posted on the platform.

It's also worth noting that in May 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used the platform to formally announce his presidential candidacy, a disastrous rollout marred by technical issues and overloaded by more than 400,000 people trying to log in.

Ahead of his conversation with Trump, Musk posted on the platform that X was conducting “system scaling tests” to handle what is expected to be a high volume of participants.

Elon Musk, who described himself as a Democrat until a few years ago, endorsed Trump's candidacy two days after the former president was injured in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania last month.

Long before he endorsed Trump, Musk had been increasingly right-wing in his posts and actions on the platform, also using X to try to influence political discourse around the world. He’s feuded with a Brazilian judge over censorship, decried what he calls the “woke mind virus,” and amplified false claims that Democrats are secretly bringing in migrants to vote in U.S. elections.

Musk has also reinstated previously banned accounts, such as that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Trump, who was kicked off the platform then known as Twitter two days after the January 6 violence, with the company citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” By November 2022, Musk had bought the company and Trump’s account was reinstated, though the former president has refrained from tweeting, insisting he is happier on his own site Truth Social, which he launched during the ban.

But Trump’s audience on X is much larger than that of Truth Social, which became a publicly traded company earlier this year. Trump has just over 7.5 million followers on Truth Social, while his mostly inactive X account has 88 million followers. Elon Musk’s account, which will host the interview, has more than 193 million followers.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a message asking whether it would post its interview with Musk through its own accounts, including on X.

The former president has recently posted only once about X, with a photo of his mugshot after he surrendered to an Atlanta jail a year ago, accused of conspiring to overturn his election defeat in the state.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/elon-musk-to-interview-donald-trump-in-live-conversation-on-x

