Turkish Foreign Minister Assures Syrian Opposition There Will Be No Normalization With Assad Regime





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan insured Syrian opposition leaders said on August 8 that Turkey's engagement with the Assad regime was motivated by national security concerns and the repatriation of refugees, not a desire to normalize relations. This was clarified at a meeting in Ankara, as reported Monday by the British daily Asharq al-Arabi.



Fidan explained that the recent dialogue between Turkey and Damascus was largely a response to pressure from Russia, which insists on the need for progress in the Astana process. He stressed that Turkey's primary objective was to ensure national security and resolve the refugee crisis, rejecting any suggestion that Turkey would seek to restore full diplomatic relations with Assad. This commitment is about national security and the safe return of refugees, Fidan told opposition leaders. The meeting, held on Thursday, brought together prominent figures including Hadi al-Bahra, chairman of the Syrian National Coalition, and Abdul Rahman Mustafa, prime minister of the so-called Syrian interim government. Mustafa Yurdakul, the head of the Syrian dossier at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, was also present. The agenda included the situation of Syrian refugees in Turkey. Fidan informed the opposition that the government was considering replacing the current temporary protection cards with new plastic cards resembling residence or work permits, following complaints about the existing documents. In addition, Fidan promised to facilitate the renewal of tourist residence permits for Syrians and to implement new laws on work permits. Tensions in the Syrian city of Al-Bab, which is controlled by opposition forces, were also discussed. According to the Asharq al-Arabi report, a recent conflict in Al-Bab between local residents and internally displaced people from Deir ez-Zor has escalated, with civic groups accusing armed factions of exacerbating the violence. Fidan did not directly address this issue at the meeting, but highlighted the broader implications of ongoing border negotiations with the Assad regime, particularly the planned opening of the Abu al-Zendin crossing. In recent months, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan have expressed openness to the possibility of meeting to restore relations. “There is no reason not to establish relations with Syria,” Erdoan said. said On June 28, he stressed Turkey's willingness to resume diplomatic dialogue with Syria, insisting that there was “no intention or objective to interfere in Syria's internal affairs.” However, assurances given by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to the Syrian opposition suggest a more complex agenda. According to analyses by political scientist and religious scholar Hseyin Iek, Turkey could use the return of Syrian refugees as a means of pressure to weaken Kurdish influence in northeastern Syria, while easing the internal pressure exerted by anti-refugee sentiment. including arguedIn an article titled “The Ummah's Fairy Tale: Erdoan's Foreign Policy Fiasco” published by the Austrian newspaper Der Standard on August 8, Erdoan hoped that refugees would return to Syria to rebuild their country and remember Turkey's role in the conflict, thus contributing to a new alliance policy.

